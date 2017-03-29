Don’t get stuck with a terrible roommate

It is 1 a.m. You’re trying to sleep, but 3 feet away sits your smug roommate, staring at his laptop on full brightness with music blasting into his headphones. The air conditioner blows at a brisk 65 degrees, not 70 like you agreed. You swallow your frustration and pretend to sleep, yet again. Just like you did when he fumbled in drunk. Just like you did when he busted open that window so he could smoke a crudely rolled joint in the room.

How did this happen? You connected on Facebook and you guys were perfect for each other. You both like Chipotle, love to go out and meet new people, plan on studying a lot because you’re both pre-med, and can’t wait to come to the U. Well, you’re stuck with a terrible roommate because you are an ignorant fool.

Hundreds of young and eager high school seniors are about to anchor themselves to something – or someone – they may regret as new admits begin spam-posting the Class of 2021 page to scope out potential roommates. We’re here to prevent you from making our mistakes. When figuring out housing situations for next year, your mutual major doesn’t matter nearly as much as your conflicting sleep schedules. Before you commit to a roommate, you need ask them about the habits that matter.

Do they snore? Do they smoke? At what temperature do they like the room? Are they willing to split costs and ownership on a fridge? Do they like bringing people into the room? Will they sexile you on a regular basis?

And, likewise, being honest with yourself and others about your habits, both the good and the bad, will save future headache. If you go to sleep at 4 a.m., find a fellow night owl. If you clean your room once a month (maybe), do not convince yourself that you will magically reform when forced to share a room with another person.

Above neatness or willingness to bring the Keurig and the TV, being a good roommate means communicating maturely. The truth is, there are going to be little annoyances, quirks and conflicts. How these situations are handled will set the tone for the roommate relationship.

One of the few perks of being crammed into a tiny, bleak space with another person for a year is that it teaches you to compromise. Having a healthy rapport with your roommate will build a good foundation for future relationships.

So when you are fielding Facebook messages from potential new college friends, be candid and receptive. It doesn’t matter that you both enjoy Chipotle if that’s all you have in common.

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board.