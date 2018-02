Tsitsi Wakhisi

Adviser

Tsitsi Wakhisi is an associate professor of professional practice at the School of Communication at the University of Miami. Wakhisi is the two-time winner of the University’s Excellence in Teaching Award, which she received in 1996 and 2006. Wakhisi received a Master of Science degree in journalism (MSJ) from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and English from Mundelein College in Chicago. Her professional background includes serving as a reporter or editor for several daily newspapers, including the Detroit News, the Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio, the Kansas City Star and The Miami Herald.