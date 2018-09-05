Emily Dulohery
Editor-in-Chief

Emily is a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in architecture. She started at The Hurricane as a designer her second week of college and has loved every minute since. When she’s not in the newsroom, Emily can be found pouring lattes at The Billy Goat and geeking out about public transit.

editor@themiamihurricane.com

Tommy Fletcher
Managing Editor

Tommy is a junior majoring in Communication Honors – Broadcast Journalism. He’s been at the Hurricane since his freshman year and has also been TMH’s Multimedia Editor and Online Editor. Tommy is also the Executive Producer of UMTV’s NewsVision and an Associate Producer at CBSMiami (WFOR-TV).

tommy@themiamihurricane

Elina Katrin
News Editor

Originally  from Saint-Petersburg, Russia, Elina is an international student at UM. She is a junior, double majoring in Journalism and Creative Writing. She’s been writing for TMH since her freshman year. Elina is also the secretary for the Society of Professional Journalists chapter on campus while also working for MIREMS.

elina@themiamihurricane.com

Angelica Manos
Online Editor

Angelica is a graduate student in the journalism program at UM. She graduated from Rutgers University this past year with a BA in journalism. When she isn’t writing, Angelica is either hanging out with her husky, facetiming her boyfriend, or online shopping. She hopes to work as an Editor at Vogue one day and knows TMH is the perfect stepping stone.

angelica@themiamihurricane.com

Grace Wehniainen
Opinion Editor

Grace Wehniainen is a senior from Coral Springs, FL, studying communication with minors in Spanish and classics. She began writing for TMH in her freshman year and, outside of the paper, enjoys writing about theme parks and other lifestyle topics.

opinion@themiamihurricane.com

Jordan Lewis
Edge Editor

Jordan is a sophomore Journalism major with minors in Spanish and Women’s and Gender Studies. She got involved with TMH early in her freshman year, eventually taking on the recurring column Outfit of the Week. She is involved in a variety of campus organizations, including the National Organization of Women and the newly chartered chapter of the NAACP.

jordan@themiamihurricane.com

