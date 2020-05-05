Senior Tribute for the Class of 2020

Design by Julia Sanbe, Art Director
Two University of Miami law experts query the risks of requiring meatpacking plants to reopen and re
Taylor Skelton graduated from the School of Nursing and Health Studies following a career in the U.S
After completing her undergraduate degree this spring, Daria Pietropaolo will continue her studies a
Sydney Maubert, a first-generation college student, is credited with having a strong work ethic and
Jeffrey Eberhardt, a mechanical engineering major, is a veteran special forces medical sergeant in t
TMH Facebook
The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.