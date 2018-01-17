Pay by Credit Card

The Hurricanes’ 2018 schedule is out. Here are the important dates you need to know.

Hurricanes fans, get out your pencils, calendars and a list of your favorite hotels. The Atlantic Co ...

Former Hurricanes hoping to impress NFL scouts at Shrine Game

Three former Miami Hurricanes — defensive lineman Chad Thomas, offensive lineman KC McDermott and de ...

Here’s why the Orange Bowl counted as a streak-snapping home game for the Hurricanes

In all technicality, the Orange Bowl is a postseason, neutral-site bowl game that includes a top tea ...

With Signing Day approaching, here’s a look at how the Hurricanes and Panthers are doing

When it comes to recruiting, the scariest sentence for Miami Hurricanes fans is this one: Nesta Silv ...

No miracles from the Miami Hurricanes this time in their loss to the Duke Blue Devils

This time, there was no miracle Miami win over Duke. The fifth-ranked Blue Devils rallied from a 13- ...

A Weather Forecast for Your Life?

As artificial Intelligence takes hold, tech visionary David Kenny stresses keeping human values in t ...

’Canes in the Capital

UM’s First Black Graduates Project committee visits an iconic D.C. museum for inspiration to create ...

Art in the Heart of Campus

The Beaux Arts Festival of Art debuts at a new site with picture-perfect weather and a panoply of or ...

King’s Legacy Lives

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for a “Beloved Community” has inspired a number of University of ...

One Million Jobs Available for Cyber Security Professionals

UM launches three cyber security certificate programs to equip professionals for the growing employm ...

Miami Announces 2018 Football Schedule

The University of Miami released its 2018 football schedule Wednesday, highlighted by a nationally t ...

2018 Hurricanes Football Schedule Notes

Notes from Miami's 2018 Football schedule. ...

Hasani Knight Named ACC Performer of the Week

Freshman jumper Hasani Knight was named ACC Men's Field Performer of the Week. ...

Chloe Brown Named Gatorade Oregon Volleyball Player of the Year

MIami volleyball signee Chloe Brown was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Oregon Volleyball Player of the Y ...

WBB Returns Home to Take on Syracuse

The University of Miami women's basketball team will play the first of two home games in a 31-d ...

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching