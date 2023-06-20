Gallery: Trump Indicted

A Trump supporter takes a photograph of Trump critic Osmany Estrada’s severed pig’s head on a stake ahead of the former president’s indictment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Estrada indicated that the pig’s head was a reference to George Orwell’s 1945 novel Animal Farm. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
One week ago today former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president, former or current, to be indicted on federal charges. Here’s a look back at the day’s events.
Trump supporters and critics gather ahead of the former president’s indictment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trump critic Domenic Santana, wearing a striped prison jumpsuit, debates Trump supporter and self-proclaimed “Ambassador of Hollywood” Gregg Donovan ahead of the former President’s indictment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Comedian Jason Scoop impersonates former President Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trump critics and supporters gather outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse prior to the former president’s indictment on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
“Uncle Jam” shows his support for former President Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A man holds a sign critical of former President Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trump supporter Dan protests outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse during the former president’s indictment on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A television displaying an anti-media message sits propped up against the pole it was removed from outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Officer Miranda and fellow officers of the City of Miami Police Bicycle Response Team establish a perimeter around a suspicious television outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Protesters show support for former President Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse during his indictment on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse during former President Trump’s indictment on June 13, 2023. Mayor Suarez has since launched his candidacy, seeking the Republican nomination for president. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Trump supporter smiles next to his cardboard cutout outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse ahead of Former President Trump’s indictment on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A protester insinuates undercover federal agent presence while showing support for former President Trump outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse during his indictment on June 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon