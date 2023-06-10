UM News Briefs: DiMare, Messi and hazy air

Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs.

THIS WEEK AT THE U

‘Canes baseball coach Gino DiMare resigns after five seasons

University of Miami baseball coach Gino DiMare announced his resignation four days after the Hurricanes were eliminated at home in a first-round regional of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

DiMare, 53, has been with UM baseball since beginning his college career there in 1989. The No. 9 seed of 64 teams in the NCAA tournament, the Hurricanes were ranked eighth in the final regular-season rankings. Although they’ve won national championships in 1982, 1985, 1999 and 2001, the ‘Canes baseball program has never reached the College World Series nor advanced past the first round of the NCAA tournament since 2016.

Since DiMare took over as coach in 2019, the Hurricanes have been eliminated at a regional every year. The past two at home at the Mark Light Field.

“After evaluating this past season and talking extensively with my family, I have decided it is in my best interests and the best interests of the program to step away as head coach,” DiMare said in a UM news release. “I would like to thank President Frenk and Dan Radakovich for their support, and Blake James for giving me the opportunity to become the head coach at Miami. I want to thank my coaches and staff for all their hard work, and especially the players – the relationships I have built with them are something I will cherish forever.”

U KNOW MIAMI

Lionel Messi announces his move to Miami

Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old soccer star, announced his plan to play for Inter Miami on Wednesday. Messi’s contract has him playing for two and a half years, with an option year for 2026. The complicated deal including salary and bonuses is valued around $125 million and $150 million. Sponsors Apple and Adidas will also continue to work on deals with Messi.

Inter Miami has plans to add at least 2,500 seats to the DRV PNK stadium, increasing capacity to 22,000. If all goes according to plan, Messi will officially join the team in Miami in July. His first game is scheduled for July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium against Mexican team Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Canadian Wildfire Smoke spreads across the US

Millions across the US and Canada are at risk of inhaling harmful air as smoke from wildfires originating in Canada spreads across major US cities. Parts of the East Coast are expected to suffer poor air quality through the weekend.

Winds are predicted to continue pushing the smoke south into the Mid-Atlantic. The same smoke seen overwhelming New York City this week could make its way to Delaware, Maryland and Washington, DC, soon.