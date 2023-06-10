Gallery: Hyundai Air and Sea Show

A vapor cone forms around F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team Commander Major Kristin “Beo” Wolfe’s jet as she flies at transsonic speeds during the high-speed pass at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Major Wolfe has commanded the team since March 2020. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Each Memorial Day Weekend, the skies over Miami Beach are filled with countless military fighter jets, helicopters, bombers, parachutes and more, performing as a part of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show. Senior Staff Photographer Jared Lennon had the opportunity to cover the show; here is a look back at the weekend’s festivities.
Corporal Simms and Specialist Valentine of the Third Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment pose with air show attendees on top of a M1A2 SEP-V3 Abrams tank in the display village of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
General Gary M. Brito poses with a veteran after giving him a “Soldier for Life” pin at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A F-35A flies in formation with an A1 Skyraider during the Air Force Heritage Flight at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that pairs historic and modern aircraft as a living memorial to those serving. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A HC-130J demonstrates its refueling capabilities as it extends its fuel lines to two HH-60 Pave Hawk Helicopters as an A-10 circles during the 920th Rescue Wing demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Federico, wearing a helmet and vest, poses with Sergeant Robles of the First Battalion, fourth Psychological Operations Group in the display village of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The F-35A Demonstration Team drops flares at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team’s Black Demonstration Team perform a down-plane maneuver over the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team’s Black Demonstration Team stand during introductions after their demonstration in the skies over Miami Beach at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
City of Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak and City of Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak pose with a baton presented by the U.S. Army Parachute Team at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. City Manager Hudak was presented a baton, passed in free fall, by the Black Demonstration Team for her career of public service in county and city government. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache circles behind show center before its demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A B1 Lancer Bomber performs a high-speed pass at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. The B1 is a part of the 9th Bomb Squadron, crewed by members of the 345th Bomb Squadron/498th Bomb Group. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A soldier of the U.S. Army’s Seventh Special Forces Group performs a static-line jump from a UH-60 Black Hawk as an AH-64 Apache circles during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Seventh Special Forces Group fast rope from a UH-60 Black Hawk to the USAV Monterrey during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s Seventh Special Forces Group advance on the beach during a demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. The soldiers used blank rounds to simulate capturing a hostile-held point. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration team pulls G’s in a F/A-18F Super Hornet at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Israel Labarca holds a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle in the display village of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen of the 38th Rescue Squadron are pulled out of the ocean during the 920th Rescue Wing Demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman of the 38th Rescue Squadron greets children after swimming to the beach during the 920th Rescue Wing Demonstration at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A show attendee points out an A-10 during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter showcases its capabilities during a drug interdiction demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A U.S. Coast Guard swimmer jumps into the water from an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach on May 27, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A sand sculpture featuring the logo of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show greets beachgoers in the display village at Miami Beach on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon