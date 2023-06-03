Gallery: Miami massacres Maine, wins 9-1

Freshman infielder Blake Cyr celebrates on second after hitting a double in the bottom of the seventh inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes easily defeated the University of Maine Black Bears in their Coral Gables Regional matchup, winning 9-1. Here’s a look back at the game.
The Miami Maniac watches warmups before the start of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman infielder Blake Cyr leans on the dugout wall before the start of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Gino DiMare stands during introductions before the start of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl pitches at the top of the second inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior infielder Dominic Pitelli heads home from second after junior infielder CJ Kayfus hit a double in the bottom of the second inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior infielder CJ Kayfus leads off of third in the bottom of the second inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior infielder Yohandy Morales hits in the bottom of the fourth inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior infielder CJ Kayfus gets the out at first at the top of the seventh inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Gino DiMare watches the pitch from third in the bottom of the sixth inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman infielder Blake Cyr heads for second after hitting a double in the bottom of the seventh inning of Miami’s Coral Gables Regional game versus the University of Maine at Mark Light Field on June 2, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon