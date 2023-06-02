CONCERT REVIEW: “The Charlie Live Experience”

Award-winning singer and songwriter Charlie Puth showcased his hit songs and multifaceted talents for an experience like no other this week. The singer took the stage of the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on May 31 for the sixth show of his tour, “The Charlie Live Experience.”

Puth’s initial exposure came through the viral success of his YouTube song videos. He later signed with the record label eleveneleven in 2011 while songwriting and producing music for film soundtracks and other artists. A pitch-perfect Berklee College of Music graduate, Puth’s social media presence blew up over the pandemic as he showed his process of making a hit single.

At 7:30 p.m., Blu Detiger, an American singer-songwriter, bass guitar player and DJ based in New York City, opened the show. As the sun set behind the stage, her set electrified the audience and prepared them for the “Charlie Experience.”

The New Jersey native channeled his inner Miami and energized the crowd by playing “Gasolina” before taking the stage. In typical Miami fashion, the crowd got on their feet and danced to the familiar beat.

Puth’s set finally began around 8:45 p.m. with a unique intro. The stage was dark and a spotlight illuminated his silhouette in center stage.

In short sentences, he walked the audience through the inspiration behind his opening song, “Charlie Be Quiet!” Sound by sound, he constructed the song before the audience’s eyes, highlighting his effortless vocals and intense understanding of music theory.

Each song throughout the night followed a similar set-up, where Puth explained the backstory, inspiration and unique sounds that make up his viral songs.

From a creaking door to a light switch, Puth can make a catchy tune out of almost anything.

Near the middle of the concert, Puth played the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Stay,” the song he co-wrote for Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROI that stayed on the chart for a stunning 63 weeks. He made the track his own by transforming it into a mid-tempo piano ballad.

The set list included several new songs like the BTS and Jungkook collaboration “Left and Right,” “No More Drama” and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.” Scattered throughout the experience were older hits including “Attention,” “BOY” and Selena Gomez collaboration, “We Don’t Talk Anymore.”

Puth closed the show with “How Long,” the second single from his sophomore album, Voicenotes. For the show’s encore, he returned to the stage with a powerful rendition of his sophomore single “One Call Away.” Running back on stage for a second encore, Puth ended the night with an emotional performance of 2015’s “See You Again.”

Singing from behind the piano, the singer-songwriter took the FPL Amphitheatre to church in a chill-inducing sing-along. An inspiring artist with undeniable talent, Puth had the Miami audience raving about his jaw-dropping performance long after leaving the amphitheater.