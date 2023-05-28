Miami upsets top-seeded Wake Forest, advances to ACC Tournament Championship

On May 27, Miami baseball demonstrated its already proven dominion over the plate and defeated top-seeded Wake Forest in a 7-2 victory at Boshamer Stadium to advance to the ACC Tournament Championship.

UM recorded eleven hits, four walks, and two home runs. The Miami “Mashers” have lived up to the nickname, adding to their historic season with 109 home runs, the second-most in program history.

The Hurricanes rank second in homers, fifth in batting average, and fourth in hits among teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). It has also been an amazing season for the ‘Canes defensively. Miami has only recorded 40 errors (second-least in the ACC) and has a fielding percentage of .980 (second-most in the ACC).

Despite a slow start in the first two innings, Miami was able to break ice in the top of the third inning with a two-RBI single by third baseman Yohandy Morales, which brought infielders Dominic Pitelli and CJ Kayfus home to grant the team a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Wake Forest made some noise and was able to get runners on base, but only cut the lead by one run.

Miami’s top performer, Morales, acquired two more RBIs with a solo shot to right field to add an insurance run in the sixth inning and an inside-the-park home run in the ninth to extend the lead. The third baseman has crowned himself a Hurricanes legend, as he ranks among the top five in home runs in the program’s history and recorded three hits, three runs, four RBIs and two home runs in this must-win game.

Right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario recorded his fourth win of the season. He dominated Wake Forest’s hitters in 4.2 innings by punching out three batters and allowing no runs. One of college baseball’s best closers, Miami’s Andrew Walters, was able to close out the game.

The Hurricanes (40-18) were able to triumph despite stiff competition. Wake Forest (45-9) has been dominant this season; however, Miami shocked college baseball fans by defying the odds. UM will face Clemson on Sunday at noon with an ACC title at stake.