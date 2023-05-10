‘Canes baseball dominates FIU for second-straight mercy rule victory

On Wednesday, in the last midweek game at Mark Light Field of the regular season, Miami did what it did on Sunday: beat a baseball team via a 10-run mercy rule. This time, it beat Florida International (FIU) 10-0 in just seven innings, even though the game was scoreless through the fifth inning.



“We’re trying to play our best baseball at the end of the season, that’s what we need to do,” Miami head Gino DiMare said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that. I don’t think we’re playing our best baseball, but we’re playing the best we have all year.”

The Hurricanes (32-16, 14-10 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) are on a five-game win streak and have a record of 26-4 at Mark Light Field this season. Additionally, they have officially won the season series against FIU (18-30, 5-9 Conference USA (C-USA)), winning the first three of the four matches the two have played against each other.

UM’s pitchers allowed just four hits on the day and no runs in the process. Right-hander Ronaldo Gallo started the game for the ‘Canes and pitched a strong game compared to his last. He had started on Sunday against Presbyterian and allowed two earned runs in the 2.1 innings he pitched. On Wednesday, he allowed no runs and only three hits.

“He has had a tough year, but he has kept his head up – he has kept a good attitude – so it was good to see him pitch well,” DiMare said.

Miami pitcher Ben Chestnutt received the win for the ‘Canes. The freshman had his record improve to 7-0 in his first season for Miami. He retired all nine batters he faced, with four of them being struck out.

“You always try to go out and win,” Chestnutt said. “I’m thankful that the ‘Canes won at the end of the day. That’s all that matters.”

FIU, on the other hand, had six pitchers go out on the mound. Junior pitcher Cameron Knox (2-4) received the loss after giving up the first runs of the game from a double by outfielder Zach Levenson and a single from freshman second baseman Blake Cyr. The two brought in three combined runners to give Miami a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Not only were the ‘Canes able to get the bases loaded in the same inning, but first baseman CJ Kayfus also hit a single into shallow centerfield and brought home two runs in the process. The hit brought Kayfus’s season RBI total to 32 and his career total to 90 and gave UM a 5-0 lead.

The sixth inning wasn’t the only one with the bases loaded. The Hurricanes were able to capitalize on another opportunity the very next inning, bringing about the match’s early ending. With a Dominic Pitelli single, one run was scored. Outfielder Lorenzo Carrier, the next batter, hit a double that brought in two runs.

To wrap up the game, Carlos Perez made the game-winning hit with a two-RBI single to finalize the mercy rule .

Coming up ahead for the for the Hurricanes are two crucial ACC series against the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils. This weekend, they’ll travel up to Pitt’s Acrisure Stadium for the three-game series, with first pitch of that series taking place on Friday at 6 p.m.