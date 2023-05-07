‘Canes land first offseason transfer in FSU guard Matthew Cleveland

It was not even three months ago that Matthew Cleveland hit a game-winning 3 to seal Florida State’s shocking 25-point comeback over Miami men’s basketball at the Watsco Center. Fortunately for ‘Canes fans, that will not be happening ever again.

Cleveland, a 6-foot-7 and 200-pound guard, committed to the rival Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon over Auburn and Missouri. He is the first transfer pickup for Miami this offseason.

Cleveland announced his decision on Twitter, saying “It’s all about the U! #committed” with a graphic of him in an orange and green Miami jersey.

The junior guard averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds — both team-highs — as a sophomore at Florida State this past season, leading a team that finished toward the bottom of the ACC with a 7-13 conference record. Cleveland started all 30 games he played in and scored a career-high 23 points against St. John’s in December.

Cleveland is a much-needed addition for the Hurricanes, which lost starters Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong to the NBA Draft. He will be tasked with helping Miami build on its most historic season in program history, when the ‘Canes won a share of the ACC regular season championship before making it to the Final Four as a five seed this past year.

Miami hopes to bring back starters Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack, who both submitted their names to the 2023 NBA Draft while still maintaining their collegiate eligibility, and junior guard Wooga Poplar. Additionally, the Hurricanes have three-star recruit Michael Nwoko and Swiss guard Kyshawn George coming to Coral Gables for the 2023-24 season.