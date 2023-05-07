‘Canes baseball sweeps Presbyterian with emphatic 12-2 victory

Third baseman Yohandy Morales had four hits and five RBI to lead the Hurricanes over the Presbyterian Blue Hose, 12-2, on Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field.

No. 11 Miami (30-16, 14-10 ACC) reached 30 wins in a season for the fourth consecutive year and made it 31 with the sweep of Presbyterian (18-29, 9-12 Big South). The ‘Canes outscored Presbyterian 37-7 in the series.

Presbyterian starter Daniel Eagen lasted the longest of seven pitchers, allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings to pick up the loss.

Miami starter Ronaldo Gallo let up two runs on 48 pitches before Ben Chestnutt entered in relief. Leadoff hitter Jack Gorman hit a bases-clearing double that just snuck in between the third base line and Morales, putting Presbyterian up 2-1 in the third.

But then the “Miami Mashers” went to work. The ‘Canes scored three runs in the bottom half and collected a whopping 18 hits throughout the game.

Zach Levenson’s 13th double of the season tied things up after Morales reached on a throwing error by Blue Hose third baseman Trey Fenderson. Freshman standout Blake Cyr followed that up with a rocket single to left field that scored Morales. Dominic Pitelli’s 11th double, which hit the top of the wall in left field, scored Cyr from first.

A pitching change was made in the third for Presbyterian.

In the fourth, the top of the order did even more damage. Designated hitter Jason Torres got on base and then Kayfus slapped a pitch down the right-field line to put runners on second and third for Edgardo Villegas. A single by Villegas and a single to left for Morales stretched Miami’s lead by two more runs.

Chestnutt had retired all ten batters he’d faced until giving up a single to right fielder Ryan Ouzts. Chestnutt picked up the win in relief, allowing no earned runs in 3.2 innings and only one hit.

Morales launched a ball over the left field fence in the sixth for a three-run dinger. Cyr followed that up with his team-leading thirteenth moonshot.

Torres, hitting in the eighth spot, had a standout game. He recorded four hits, including his first career triple. Torres has been on a roll as of late with five RBI on Saturday and four hits on Sunday.

Morales finished the game a perfect 4-4 with five RBI. Villegas went 3-4, knocking in a run. Blake Cyr was 2-4 with a three-run homer.

Miami closer Andrew Walters entered in the eighth and closed it out for the ‘Canes. The ‘Canes scored in the bottom of the eighth to put the mercy rule into effect.

Miami will play again at home against FIU on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.