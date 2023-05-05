UM News Briefs: Pride Network, Grand Prix and DeSantis sit-in

Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs.

THIS WEEK AT THE U

Butler Center shares Transformational Leadership Initiative applications

The University of Miami’s Butler Center for Service and Leadership recently shared an application to the 2023 Transformational Leadership Initiative. A 10 month program from The Pride Network, it’s aimed at continuing to foster LGBTQ+ students as “heart-centered, emerging leaders.”

The program features three parts for admitted students. Students who express interest via the application may receive up to a $2,000 grant for social innovation, provided that they show the budgeting. The second and third parts focus on building leadership skills over the 10 months. This mostly consists of a series of monthly 3.5 hour workshops.

Students may learn more via this link and should know that the application is restricted to those who are between 20 and 30 years old. The link also shares the application form and will close on May 12, 2023. The program will begin on June 10.

U KNOW MIAMI

Miami Grand Prix starts Friday: Here’s what you need to know

The Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule in 2022 and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in Miami Gardens.

On Sunday May 7, fans can tune into ABC or ESPN+ to watch the race live at 2 p.m. EST. For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.com, tickets@f1miamigp.com, guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.

All around Miami, restaurants, clubs and hotels will be hosting events for fans to enjoy. For a complete race schedule and list of fan events visit this link.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Multiple arrests at sit-in rally at Gov. DeSantis’ office

Police arrested 14 demonstrators at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday after they blocked the lobby of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and refused to leave.

The arrests brought an end to an afternoon-long sit-in that at one point included more than several dozen demonstrators. They sang songs, carried signs and spoke out against several Florida GOP initiatives throughout the demonstration.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were sent to the Leon County Jail.

As the Capitol closed, members of law enforcement warned occupiers that they may face arrest if they do not leave. Most members vacated after police issued their final warning. Some refused.

A socialist group that calls themselves the Dream Defenders organized the sit-in. As claimed in their website, the activist group does not believe in prisons or policing. They also self-describe as Black feminists and internationalists. The group established itself in 2012 after the controversial death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in Sanford.