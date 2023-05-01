Pro ‘Canes: Miami football players drafted, signed to NFL teams

The Miami Hurricanes were highlighted in the 2023 NFL Draft much more than they were last year. In 2022, the ‘Canes only had one player drafted. Jonathan Ford was selected in the seventh round. Hurricanes fans did not have to wait nearly as long this year to hear a player who dawned green and orange hear their name called.

Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was selected in the second round, 56th overall, by the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded up in the draft to make Stevenson their second second-round pick.

Stevenson will pair up in Chicago with other young Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vilder and Kyler Gordon.

Stevenson is a very physical player who is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He excels in press coverage and run-stopping. He really showed out at the Senior Bowl and launched his draft stock up all the way to make himself a second-round selection.

“Stevenson is an excellent fit for the Bears’ Cover 2 scheme. Not only is he a high-motor player, but he’s willing to be physical and come up to stop the run,” Bears writer Nate Atkins said. “He has high potential if he can become more consistent in his technique.”

This is the first time a ‘Cane has been selected in the second round since Denzel Perryman in 2015.

On the third day of the NFL Draft, two ‘Canes were selected. It was a general assumption that standout tight end Will Mallory would get picked somewhere on Day 3, but he was selected a little sooner than a lot of scouts had mocked. Mallory was taken in the fifth round, 162nd overall, by the Indianapolis Colts. He teams up with former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was taken 4th overall by the Colts.

Mallory was one of the most athletic tight ends in the draft. After an early run on tight ends during the second and third rounds. Mallory found himself in a position to be taken a little earlier than expected. The Colts are getting a very athletic player who can be a versatile receiving threat. He played all over the field for the ‘Canes and was productive when he was targeted. His blocking is an area he will look to improve upon as he makes the transition to the NFL.

The last Miami player picked in the draft, despite not being mocked very heavily, was DJ Ivey. After visiting the Cincinnati Bengals before the draft, they made him the 246th overall selection. The seventh-rounder became the third ‘Canes player and the second UM cornerback selected. Ivey, a Miami native, looks to make an impact with the AFC North champion Bengals. He’ll most likely see time on special teams or the practice squad during his rookie year.

A few more ‘Canes were signed as undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson was signed by the Jets, punter Lou Hedley was signed by the Saints and the Miami Dolphins double-dipped on ‘Canes and signed defensive end Mitchell Agude as well as offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr.