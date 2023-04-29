Miami shutout for second time of season in 11-0 loss to Louisville

The scene was dreary for the Miami Hurricanes in cooler Louisville, Kentucky. In an 11-0 loss against the Louisville Cardinals, Miami stranded 15 runners on base and failed to get on the scoreboard for the second time this year at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

“We got it handed to us today,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “At the end of the day, they put the ball in play and they make you make plays. We hit some balls hard, but we didn’t get the big hits and the game got away from us.”

Miami’s 15 runners left stranded were the most it had left on base since Feb. 20, 2021, when the ‘Canes left 17 runners aboard in a 10-9, 13-inning win at Florida.

Miami starter Alejandro Rosario received little support, as he was relieved by three Hurricanes along the way. “Pipo” allowed six runs, 10 hits, and struck out nine batters in his five-inning start. Rosario was relieved by three freshmen: Gunther Braendel, Sebastian Perez and Alex Walsh.

Once the Louisville offense started to roll, it was hard for the ‘Canes to stop. Back-to-back home runs from infielder Brandon Anderson and Illinois native Eddie King Jr. in the second inning put the first runs on the board for either side. Later in the inning, first baseman Ryan McCoy singled home two runs to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

In a deficit, UM’s problems worsened into the later innings. Two runs were scored by the Cardinals in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Leading 10-0, Louisville ended its scoring for the day when Anderson singled to left field to bring home McCoy in the eighth inning.

Louisville’s senior starter, Ryan Hawks, faced much of the Hurricanes’ offensive pressure. Miami left at least two runners on base in all but one of Hawks’ innings he made an appearance in. The Bowling Green, Kentucky product hurled 98 pitches in 4.2 innings of work, allowing eight hits but no runs. He also struck out eight ‘Canes.

The Cardinals’ pairing of left-hander Kayden Campbell and righty Kade Grundy picked up the win and the save, respectively, as they combined to pitch the other 4.1 innings in the game.

“We’re going to have to pitch a lot of guys tomorrow because we don’t’ have our other starter here,” DiMare said. “So, it’s going to take a team effort from the bullpen and match it up as best we can.”

The series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville on Saturday.