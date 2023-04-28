‘Canes baseball holds on for 6-5 win over No. 21 Louisville in series opener

The Hurricanes baseball team traveled to Kentucky to start a three-game road series versus the University of Louisville on Thursday. The ‘Canes started off hot but found themselves in a back-and-forth battle in the later innings. However, No. 16 Miami was able to hold off the No. 21 Cardinals in a 6-5 victory at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Junior first baseman CJ Kayfus quickly put the ‘Canes (27-15, 13-9 ACC) on the board with a lead-off solo home run in the first inning. Louisville tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the second, but the Hurricanes soon responded. Dominic Pitelli and Ian Farrow scored on a throwing error in the fifth, and Kayfus followed that up with an RBI single to extend the Hurricanes’ lead to three.



Louisville cut the lead to two in the fifth, but a Zach Levenson RBI double in the sixth extended Miami’s advantage back to three.



The ‘Canes and Cardinals entered the eighth tied at five. Gaby Gutierrez’s RBI single proved to be the difference as the ‘Canes took a 6-5 lead and sealed the victory in the ninth.



Gage Ziehl started on the mound for the Hurricanes and went 5.1 innings. giving up seven hits and five earned runs while ringing up four batters. The bullpen put together an impressive outing, giving up two hits in 4.2 innings. Andrew Walters was awarded the save, his seventh of the season.



In an all-around team effort by the Hurricanes, Kayfus proved to be the difference maker. The junior infielder went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBIs. He raised his average to .323 for the year.



The Hurricanes are back in action on Friday evening in game two of their three–game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

