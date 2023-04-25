Film festival at Cosford Cinema will showcase student work

Between the Shorts Miami Film Festival, the Miami Film Festival, The Sight & Sound Top Ten series and the weekly Cinematic Arts Commission screenings, the Bill Cosford Cinema has had a packed semester.

This weekend, the on-campus movie theater will close the spring semester with a celebration of UM student-made films. Get ready for the University of Miami (UM) ‘Canes Film Festival, which comes to the Cosford Cinema from April 28-30.

‘Canes Film Festival is a three-day annual festival hosted by the Department of Cinematic Arts and cinematic arts fraternity Delta Kappa Alpha (DKA). The festival only accepts projects by UM students that were completed for a Department of Cinematic Arts course.

Over the three days, festival attendees will get to view 100+ films from both undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in CCA courses.

Friday will focus on undergraduate films from CCA 100-299, and Saturday will spotlight both undergraduate and graduate feature films from courses CCA 300-399 and CCA 600-699. Sunday will conclude with screenings of undergraduate films from ​​CCA 400-599 and graduate films from CCA 700-815.

After the awards ceremony on Sunday evening, festival attendees can stay for a reception outside the theater to close the weekend.

Awards to be announced include Best of the Fest, Audience Favorite and the Dean’s Award. Films will also receive awards for the best actor/actress, cinematography, editing, script, and more.

Allie Salvucci, a senior majoring in motion pictures screenwriting & advertising management, submitted her film called “On The Way Home.”

“It’s about Ayla, a 22 year old college student, who stops at a gas station alone at night,” Salvucci said. “It follows the uncomfortable interaction she has there, which I think is a very common experience that women share.”

Salvucci highlighted the importance of authenticity and centering women in the creation of the project.

“We made the conscious effort to work with a majority women crew,” Salvucci said.

Sophomore motion pictures production major Nicky Gonzalez worked on her short film “Digital Craze” with a crew of three and no budget. Created for her Storytelling Workshop class, the film sheds light on the modern obsession with digital influencers.

“I’m extremely proud of the story we developed,” Gonzalez said. “I’m also excited to see the films made by my peers who worked incredibly hard to get their vision on the screen.”

Those interested in attending can visit canesfilmfestival.com for more information.