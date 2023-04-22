Miami takes series-opener against Georgia Tech on ‘Bark in the Park’ night

Following a hard-fought, extra-inning loss to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Wednesday, the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes were out for retribution and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 4-2, to begin their three-game series.

The ‘Canes, in front of a packed crowd of people and their puppies at “Bark in the Park” night at Mark Light Field, took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to Yohandy Morales’ two-out double and Zach Levenson’s RBI single.

Miami extended its margin in the bottom of the fourth inning. In addition to his fantastic defense, infielder Dominic Pitelli started off the frame with a single. Designated hitter Ian Farrow then hit a line-drive single to left field. Finally, Lorenzo Carrier blasted his third double of the season to bring Pitelli and Farrow home to make the score 3-0.

The Yellow Jackets fought back the next inning when Jackson Finley walked and John

Giesler hit a two-run home run, breaking up starter Gage Ziehl’s no-hitter and reducing Miami’s lead to one.

UM tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning, courtesy of a Georgia Tech error and Levenson’s 11th double of the season and second RBI of the night.

Both Ziehl and Tech reliever Aeden Finateri pitched brilliantly the rest of the way to keep the score at 4-2. Finateri retired all 11 Hurricanes he faced after coming in for starter Luke Schmolke, who gave up four runs on seven hits.

Miami needed Ziehl to go deep into the game because it is in the middle of playing nine games in 11 days and had used seven pitchers in its tough defeat on Wednesday. Ziehl did that and more, setting down the first 13 Yellow Jacket hitters to begin the game.

With one out in the fifth, Ziehl had one blip on his otherwise perfect outing, giving up his only runs. Ziehl then retired 11-straight batters and finished the eighth inning with only 90 pitches.

Closer Andrew Walters struck out the side to end the game for Miami. The Hurricanes (24-14) will return to action on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field in the second game of their series against the Yellow Jackets (21-17).