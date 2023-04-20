‘Canes fall to FAU in extra innings, 7-6

‘Canes Baseball came up short, 7-6, against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls after playing 11 innings Tuesday night in Boca Raton, Florida.

What started off as a strong game for Miami slipped away as the offense struggled to score later on, causing a tied game that ran for two extra innings. Even though Miami outhit FAU, it couldn’t come through in critical later innings.

“I can’t recall too many great at-bats with runners on base and runners in scoring position,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We didn’t have the at-bats we needed to be successful.”

Miami got off to a solid start in the first with a two-run shot by third baseman Yohandy Morales that brought in Dario Gomez. The Owls answered with a home run, narrowing the ‘Canes’ lead to one.

No runs were scored in the second, but FAU took a 3-2 lead in the third after another two-run slam.

Miami (23-14, 10-8 ACC) had the chance to turn things around in the fourth, scoring three runs. Zach Levenson’s home run tied the game, and runs by Ian Farrow and Lorenzo Carrier gave the ‘Canes a two-run lead over the Owls (23-15, 7-8 CCU).

This was not enough. Miami’s lack of available pitchers showed during the game and gives the team some uncertainty for the rest of the week.

“We’re pretty shorthanded. We only had one available pitcher left. That was it,” DiMare said. “I can’t ever recall being in this position before, but we were so thin with so many guys scratched that couldn’t throw today. It’s a five-game week, which is a perfect storm.”

The ‘Canes shuffled through seven pitchers in the game and allowed FAU to tie it again by the end of the ninth.

At bat and with an opportunity to break that tie, the ‘Canes struggled to score again. Tied in the 11th, CJ Kayfus scored and gave Miami a chance to take home the win. However, the Owls scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, earning the victory.

The ‘Canes will be back at Mark Light Field this weekend for a three-game series against Georgia Tech. They play Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.