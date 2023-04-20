10K Increase in Cost of Attendance for UM’s 2023-2024 School Year

UM students will experience about a $10,000 increase in the total cost of attendance for the 2023-2024 school year, averaging about 88K for undergraduate on-campus students.

The total cost of attendance for the 2023-2024 school year for undergraduate on-campus students is expected to be $88,938, but for off-campus students or students living in University Village, this cost of attendance could reach up to $89,804. With university-sponsored health insurance this rises to $93,595 for off-campus students and $92,729 for on-campus.

In 2022, the total cost of attendance ranged between $69,160 and $78,640 depending on if students lived with a relative or off-campus.

According to UM’s Office of Undergraduate Financial Assistance the total cost of attendance includes direct billed charges like tuition and housing, as well as indirect expenses such as books, transportation, and personal expenses.

Tuition for the 2022-2023 school year was $55,400. For the 2023-2024 year, this number will jump to $58,102, a $2,662 increase in tuition. The most significant shift is seen in the food and housing category for on-campus students, it will rise from $16,530 to $22,064.

UM’s Undergraduate Admissions did not respond to a request for comment on this increase. Students however have not hesitated to express discontent with the rise in cost of attendance.

Marlee Barbour, a sophomore political science and criminology major, struggled to find housing once she moved out of her dorm in Pearson Residential College. She says an increase in tuition should be last on the University’s agenda.

“It’s frustrating to see this happening especially when there are not enough adequate living options after your first year of school,” said Barbour.

Barbour applied to live in Lakeside Village for sophomore year, but it filled up before she could register. She says it made her hesitant to pay her bills for a school that couldn’t even accommodate her housing situation.

According to US News and World Report, the national average tuition at a private college was $39,723 in 2022, which is approximately 32% less than UM’s new tuition.

Sophomore Biology major Lily Burtner says her tuition here at UM is drastically higher than her friends at other schools.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the average tuition of a private college in Florida was $23,744 according to the U.S. Department of Education’s 2020-2021 IPEDS survey. This is drastically lower than UM’s current and past tuition rates.

“I have friends at schools up north and their tuition is way less,” said Burtner.

Nonetheless, vice president for enrollment management, John Haller says these tuition increases do not affect enrollment. More applicants than ever are applying to UM, with 49,196 newly admitted first-year students, according to the UM class profile.

“The number of applications has increased more than 60 percent since 2014,” said Haller.