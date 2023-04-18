AFTERGLOW Music and Arts Festival is the rave you’ve been looking for

EQ Collective’s esteemed AfterGlow Music and Arts Festival for its third year of raving, giveaways, food and art.

Grab your festival squad and head to the Foote Green on April 29 from 4-11p.m. and let loose before finals season starts.

Attendees will be immersed in creative experiences like a community art installation with lunar messages and a crystal shop.

Festival goers can expect to hear genres like EDM, afrobeats and reggaeton from student DJs such as Drizz, Gold Hound, GR33N JUIC3, Zmurf and more.

Future funk duo Party Pupils — known for their cover of OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson” that reached #1 on Spotify’s Viral Charts — are set to headline the show.

Every rave has its most highly-anticipated aspects for guests to look forward to. Alex Buchanan, a senior psychology major also known as “DJ Zmurf,” said he was most excited for the student experience.

“The best part is experiencing the student style, not your typical Spotify playlist,” Buchanan said. “Each of them has a style and there is going to be one that speaks to you. You are going to fall in love with the atmosphere.”

AfterGlow not only provides a fun rave on campus for festival goers to enjoy, but an opportunity for student DJs to showcase their talents and share their creativity with the UM community.

“The inspiration for AfterGlow was to provide an opportunity for EQ members to let loose and play whatever they want to play, showcase their best music and not care about limitations,” said Devon Green, a junior audio & electrical engineering major and the President of EQ Collective.

EQ Collective has worked diligently to put on this eclectic festival. If you would like to contribute in areas like marketing, production and graphic design or just want to get involved, there are opportunities available.

Connect with an EQ Collective member and gain the chance to win prizes like exclusive merchandise.

“AfterGlow is all about finding your music style, your group of people and enjoying what people have created and mastered,” Buchanan said.

Those who plan to attend may RSVP here and follow EQ Collective on Instagram to stay up to date on @eqcollectiveumiami.