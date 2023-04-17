W. Tennis splits final two games of the regular season against Clemson and Georgia Tech

The No. 13 Miami women’s tennis team hit the road for their final two matches of the regular season this weekend, heading to Death Valley, South Carolina, and Atlanta. Against No. 37 Clemson on Friday, the ‘Canes picked up a 7-0 sweep, dropping only two sets the entire day. Against No. 20 Georgia Tech on Sunday, Miami fell short with a 4-3 loss.

Against Clemson (15-10), everything was working. The ‘Canes (14-6) won a close doubles point to gain an early advantage. On Court 3, freshman Mia Mack and junior Audrey Boch-Collins won 6-3. Clemson responded with a 6-3 victory over sophomore Alexa Noel and junior Isabella Pfennig on Court 2 to push the decisive match to Court 1. Fifth–year senior Daevenia Achong and fourth–year junior Maya Tahan were up for the challenge as they won narrowly, 7-5.

In singles, the ‘Canes increased the pace. Mack blanked her opponent on Court 5, 6-3, 6-0, to give Miami its first singles match of the day. Pfennig finished moments later, as she won on Court 3, 6-3, 6-1. Noel continued her hot streak on Court 1, winning 6-2, 6-4, and clinching the match for the ‘Canes.

Play continued and Tahan won next in three sets on Court 6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0. Boch-Collins also won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to put the ‘Canes a point away from the sweep. Achong answered the call as she got her broom out, winning two tight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, to make the ‘Canes perfect on the day.

Miami then traveled south to face off against a scrappy Georgia Tech team (13-8). In doubles, the Hurricanes kept up their winning ways with victories on Courts 1 and 2. Achong and Tahan won comfortably, 6-3, while Noel and Pfennig won by an even greater margin, 6-2. The Yellow Jackets gained some momentum back as they won on Court 3, 6-3.

With a Georgia Tech lineup that boasted four ranked players compared to Miami’s three, both teams knew it was still anyone’s match.

Tech stung first as Achong fell, 6-4, 6-2, on Court 2 to even the match. The Yellow Jackets continued to surge as Boch-Collins lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Pfennig struck back on Court 3 ,s she won in a rollercoaster of a match, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, to tie it once again.

Tahan forced three sets on Court 6 but fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, putting the ‘Canes’ three–match winning streak in danger. The final blow was dealt on Court 5 as Mack lost 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, to clinch the match for the Yellow Jackets.

Court 1 was still played out, where No. 8 Alexa Noel was pitted against No. 12 Carol Lee, and both players battled hard. Down 5-3 in the second set and with Lee serving for the match, Noel won four straight games to push the match to a third set. She would trail once again in the third, but this time won five of six games. Noel won a close match 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, to put the final score at 4-3.

Miami now has a few days rest before heading to Cary, North Carolina, for the ACC championship. The ‘Canes had an impressive ACC campaign, earning the No. 5 seed in the tournament. They await the winner of Clemson and Virginia Tech, both of which they swept this season.