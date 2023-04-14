UM News Briefs: South Florida goes under, Ireland and simulations

Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs.

THIS WEEK AT THE U

What is Congress doing for you? A conversation with Carlos Curbelo & Donna Shalala

Students may join the Hanley Democracy Center on Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kislak Center as they host former congressman Carlos Curbelo and Donna Shalala, former congresswoman and former president of the University of Miami for a conversation about Congress.

Moderated by political science professor Dr. Gregory Koger, the politicians will discuss how Congress serves its constituencies.

Prison re-entry Simulation & Panel

In collaboration with LEAP for Ladies, the Sociology and Criminology Club will be simulating formerly incarcerated peoples reentry process into the community on Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

Through a panel discussion with formerly incarcerated people and simulation stations, the event will educate its audience about the barriers formerly incarcerated people face when reentering society. They are not allowed to vote, have little access to education, face scant job opportunities and are ineligible for public benefits, public housing and student loans.

U KNOW MIAMI

Construction crews find body found in Great Miami River

A body was found in the Great Miami River Thursday morning south of the Washington Street Bridge. The body was reported around 8:40 a.m. by Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

The body appears to be an adult male and had likely been in the water for a few days. Construction crews in the area alerted the police about the body. Five Rivers MetroParks is handling the investigation.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Fort Lauderdale flash floods and record rainfall

South Florida was underwater Thursday, April 13, amid a storm that dumped 25 inches of rain, flooding homes and highways and shutting down a major airport in the area.

Fort Lauderdale received 25 inches of rainfall in 24 hours, and some areas received 20 inches of rain in six hours. Hollywood and South Miami received at least 9 inches of rain.

Near the University of Miami Coral Gables campus a water line break broke around 6:30 p.m. at Ponce de Leon and South Alhambra Circle, causing the closure of a few lanes and increased traffic in and out of the campus.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service was in effect across much of South Florida through Thursday night.

The storms caused the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport to cancel all flights Wednesday afternoon and did not reopen until Friday at 5 a.m. Debris and massive flooding inside and outside of the airport left people stranded for hours.

Biden thanks Ireland for backing Ukraine

President Biden thanked the Irish on Thursday for their support of Ukraine in its battle against Russia during a session of Ireland’s Parliament. Biden spent three days in Ireland continuing his efforts to mend the global alliance on behalf of Ukraine and highlight Ireland’s assistance and acceptance of 80,000 refugees from the war-torn country.

“Today, the United States and Ireland are standing together to oppose Russia’s brutal aggression and to support the brave people of Ukraine,” Biden said.

“Ireland has stood proudly with the United States and partners around the world for liberty against tyranny,” he added.