Money on your mind? These 20 songs will make you feel expensive

Love it or hate it, money makes the world go ‘round. So, it’s no surprise that songs about money have spanned decades and are still being produced today.

Here are The Miami Hurricane’s top 20 songs about money that’ll inspire you to chase that bag.

“Money, Money, Money” by ABBA

This 1976 hit song details the fantastical daydream of being rich. Later performed by Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan in “Mamma Mia,” this song allows listeners to channel their inner determination to one day live “in a rich man’s world.”

“Thrift Shop” by Macklemore ft. Wanz

Macklemore was talking directly to the broke students in this 2012 US Billboard Hot 100 chart topper. “Savin’ my money and I’m hella happy that’s a bargain” screams college student on a tight budget. Take notes — you can still be drippy with just $20 dollars in your checking account.

“Money” by Cardi B

Cardi B said what we’re all thinking with this iconic 2018 hit. “Money” is a must-play on your commute to work or as motivation when that degree feels like it isn’t worth it. “Diamonds on my neck / I like boarding jets, I like morning sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks.” Beautifully put, Cardi.

“7 rings” by Ariana Grande

Something about this song makes broke students imagine that they have money to spend. A reinvention of the song “My Favorite Things,” from “The Sound of Music,” Grande leaves no doubt that money is indeed one of her favorite things. “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” is the manifestation saying that we will all be reciting as we close out this semester.

“Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani ft. Eve

Listening to this song is the equivalent of what it feels like to try on Jimmy Choos knowing they’re leagues over-budget. Released in 2004, “Rich Girl” oozes 2000’s nostalgia. Stefani’s unmistakable voice brings back memories of a simpler time.

“No man could test me, impress me / My cash flow would never ever end.” Queen behavior honestly.

“B***h Better Have My Money” by Rihanna

Speaking of queen behavior, Rihanna brought this 2015 hit song back to life as the opening number in her recent Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. “Pay me what you owe me, don’t act like you forgot,” may simultaneously be the best and most intimidating line in Rihanna’s discography.

“Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)” by Pet Shop Boys

This one is for the business and entrepreneurship majors. As the Pet Shop Boys sing, there are plenty of opportunities to make bread if you have the right partner. “I’ve got the brains, you’ve got the looks / Let’s make lots of money,” is how I imagine many business partnerships were formed after this song came out.

“Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B

This song is the perfect pump-up, especially for people who work in high-energy environments. J-Lo must have put something special in this song because it makes listeners want to work and dance at the same time. Like Cardi B raps on this track, I’m ready to “Merengue to the money / Bachata to the bank.”

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars let the whole world in on how he spends his money with this 2016 hit. He lives a life of pure luxury and he does it in style. The line “spend your money like money ain’t sh*t” goes especially hard when you have none to spend.

“Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

“You can rely on the old man’s money / You’re a rich girl.” I’m sure nobody at UM can relate to this one. This 1976 song serves as a reminder that money isn’t everything, especially if it interferes with meaningful relationships. Sometimes independence and kindness eclipse the allure of wealth.

“Cash Sh*t” by Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

If there was ever a doubt about Megan Thee Stallion’s expectations in a relationship, she washed it away with this 2019 track. She demands a man who can fund her luxurious lifestyle – and she knows she’s worth it.

“He know he giving his money to Megan / He know it’s very expensive to date me.”

“Money On My Mind” by Lil Wayne

Although this song describes somewhat illicit means to make money, its essence still applies to the average listener. I think Lil Wayne directly quoted every working person’s inner monologue when he said “Money on my mind / So money is all I think of.”

“Stack It Up” by Liam Payne ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Liam Payne released this song on his first studio album after One Direction’s indefinite hiatus. The song diverges stylistically from his 1D days, with Payne leaning into the hip-hop genre. “So I stack it up, man, I gotta work for it / Yeah I got money on my mind.” With a current net worth of about $70 million, I think Payne is all set.

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

Having come from humble beginnings, Cardi B has earned the right to revel in her success. This 11-time platinum single is all about her wealth and how she doesn’t tolerate nonsense because she makes her own bag. “I don’t dance now, I make money moves” Cardi B raps, referencing her transition into a life of money and fame.

“Old Money” by Lana Del Rey

Though this song does not discuss money directly, it describes the intricacies of family and relationships within old money households. The track is laced with undertones of “The Great Gatsby,” and is the perfect track to fantasize about a romance with some handsome heir to a vast fortune.

“Blue hydrangea, cold cash divine / Cashmere, cologne and white sunshine” are all tokens of a life with inherited wealth.

“Life is Good” by Future

What does it mean to have a good life? For rapper Future, it means being able to afford travel, designer clothing and diamonds on diamonds. Future raps about his struggles and the life he plans to enjoy now.

“Blessings” by Big Sean ft. Drake

In a humble reflection on his wealth, Big Sean describes his work ethic and drive to provide for himself and his family as the origins of his success. “Stop worrying about whoever’s next / I am just worried about my mama worrying less” he raps, making it clear that supporting his family comes first.

“Money” by Pink Floyd

With sounds in the background of a clanging register and loose change, this 1973 track describes the toxicity of money in an increasingly greedy world. Pink Floyd condemn avarice, yet admit to their own hunger for wealth. This line sums up the whole song: “Money / It’s a crime / Share it fairly / But don’t take a slice of my pie.”

“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” by BIA ft. Nicki Minaj

The vibes of this song are simply contagious. Side effects may include feeling like a baddie and acting like you’re rich even if you’re not. And, fellow Barbz, who better to hype you up than Nicki Minaj herself?

“Make The Money” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

This track is more heartfelt than Macklemore’s previous mention and discusses the journey of a musician. Singing “Make the money, don’t let the money make you,” Macklemore and Lewis conclude that money should be important, but not so important that it changes who you are.