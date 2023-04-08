Priceless: Why doesn’t the Lowe reveal the prices of its art pieces?

The Lowe Art Museum, UM’s on-campus museum, does not assign value to works in their possession other than for functional purposes. This decision to forgo monetary value may seem secretive to art world outsiders, but in reality, museums often conceal a work’s monetary value to emphasize and respect the intangible value of the art.

“Our primary mission is education,” said Jill Deupi, the Beaux Arts director and chief curator of the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum. “I think that talking about the monetary value of something distracts and dilutes what we’re trying to achieve entirely.”

The Lowe Art Museum discontinued its entry fee in 2020; guests previously paid $12.50 to enter the on-campus museum. In line with their sole mission to educate, Deupi believes this no-cost value should apply to all aspects of the museum.

Museums typically assign a numerical value to a work for two functional circumstances — the accepting of gifts and insurance purposes. The Lowe does not acquire art by purchase, often due to lack of funds.

If a museum purchases a piece of art, the director or curator will know the exact value of the piece because they paid for it. Instead, the Lowe accepts gifts and borrows works that are properly vetted and appraised.

Under the U.S tax code, individuals can write off charitable gifts, like artwork, above the $5,000 threshold. In these cases, donors must commission a professional art appraiser to provide a value based on historical market performance and other comparables.

“By law, we can’t recommend anybody. We can’t hire anyone. We can’t give an opinion. It all has to be through a neutral third party or someone who’s hired by the donor because obviously we have some skin in the game,” Deupi said.

Museum directors must also know the price of their pieces to properly insure their collection. However, it would be expensive and time-consuming to adequately appraise all 19,500 objects in the Lowe Art Museum. Consequently, the museum avoids storing its work in one place to spread the risk of loss and consistently insures around 20 of its most valuable items.

When works are borrowed or included in a temporary exhibition, a list of insurance documents that include the numerical value of the work must be filled out by the gallery and the lender to complete the transaction.

When it comes time to dispose of a piece, museums must avoid actions prohibited by the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD), an accrediting body who sets ethical and best practices guidelines.

When financial needs are high, museums can be pressured into deaccessioning works from their collection and using proceeds for external benefit.

For example, the Brauer Museum of Art at Indiana’s Valparaiso University made headlines for deaccessioning works from their collection and using profits to fund new freshman dorms.

To understand deaccessioning, one must understand the accessioning process, which is different from acquisition. Museums acquire art by purchase, transfer or gift. Works are not a part of a museum’s personal collection until the registrar accessions the piece.

By committing to have the piece accessioned, the museum commits to keeping that work forever. The work is assigned an accession number and permanently added to a museum’s collection. It’s an expensive decision not taken lightly by museum heads.

If a piece is to be disposed of, it must be deaccessioned first. There are protocols museums follow to remove a work’s accession number and remove the piece in front of its collection on paper.

“Then we go to the disposal stage, which sounds terrible, but just as works can come in multiple ways, they can go out multiple ways,” Deupi said.

Works can be sold or transferred to another institution and in the case of forgery, works are typically destroyed. The AAMD recently clarified the regulations for deaccessioning. Museums can either use funds to replenish the collection or for direct care of collections.

If museums violate these guidelines, loss of accreditation is at risk.

“To be accredited is a pretty thorough process. You have site visitors who come and spend two days with your teams, they [AAMD] look at the institution inside and out,” Deupi said. “They go through all the paperwork and make sure that you meet their standards.”

Smaller museums may not have the resources and flexibility to complete the accreditation process. The Brauer Museum of Art, for example, is not an accredited institution. To the outside eye, the small museum in Indiana had nothing to lose.

Internally, it’s a different story. The museum now has a dented reputation in a world that largely functions on a system of borrowing and lending.

“The director certainly cares what AAMD thinks,” Deupi said. “His president, on the other hand, I’m quite confident really couldn’t care less. He’s got other pressing issues on his plate.”

At Brandeis University, a lawsuit was filed in 2009 to save the Rose Art Museum. The University president lost his job after trying to close the museum, an attempt to avoid the deaccessioning process. If there was no museum, there was nothing to remove and funds could be used anywhere. This resulted in an outcry from students, staff and the entire community.

At this time, Deupi served as the co-chair for the AAMD Professional Practices Committee and co-authored the Task Force for the Protection of University Collections with Dr. John Wetenhall, the director of The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum.

“It’s a toolkit for museums who are in a situation like Jonathan Canning at Valparaiso to try to protect and to push back against the threat,” Deupi said. “It brings together representatives from the rest of the art museum alphabet soup to protect, as the name suggests, vulnerable collections by advocating on behalf of museums and museum directors.”

Deupi and Wetenhall wrote the rule book in preparation for what they thought would be an uptick in sales and financial pressure following the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m delighted to say that we were mostly wrong. There have been very few incidents where the inappropriate use of proceeds has occurred,” Deupi said. “I think, though, that in the end, the economy was much more robust than we had all feared. Whereas now, we’re in the doldrums and it’s definitely not over yet.”