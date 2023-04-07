SpectrUM’s annual DragOutX show returns for another fabulous year

The drag queens and kings at SpectrUM’s tenth annual DragOutX brought the house down in the Shalala Ballroom on Tuesday, March 28.

Hosted by iconic drag queen Tiffany Fantasia, DragOutX featured performances by professional and student queens and kings. Student performers competed for the title of DragOutX ‘23 winner, which went to spectacular drag duo, Joseph Mother and Ryder Wood.

Professional performances were given by Tiffany Fantasia, Miami-based drag queen CC Glitzter and drag king Spikey Van Dykey. Audiences screamed in awe at their performances and offered up handfuls of SpectrUM dollars in appreciation.

SpectrUM dollars represented real dollars, which were collected at the entrance and donated to Trans Lifeline, a trans-led organization that provides support to the trans community and a hotline for trans people in crisis.

Student performances wowed the audience and judged alike, receiving a symphony of cheers and standing ovations. Make-up, hair and outfits were all on point and the student queens and kings had the attitudes to match. They dominated the stage and dazzled fans new and old.

Student queen Kathy Logical Liar wowed the audience when she pulled out a Nicki Minaj flag and began performing to “Roman’s Revenge.” A wave of gasps followed by ardent applause erupted as she executed a flawless death drop.

Kathy Logical Liar wasn’t the only queen to employ this classic crowd-pleaser. A surprise last-minute contestant also set the stage ablaze with the death drop and countless other feats, all performed in at least 8-inch heels.

Other fabulous student performances included Dick, Short for Richard, Jack Q Hoff, fan favorite Miss Honey The Queen and winners Joseph Mother and Ryder Wood.

“Amazing, incredible, legendary, totally unique, never done before, I loved it,” Stephanie Frosch, community psychology PhD student and DragOutX judge, said of the competition and its competitors.

The room held a vibrant energy with passion and joy radiating from contestants and professionals alike.

“I think that if you looked around the room, there was nothing but love and support, highlighting the amazing diversity we have on campus with a capital ‘D’,” associate professor and event judge Andrew Porter said.

The judges clearly recognized the positive energy and camaraderie in the room and so did the audience.

“This was truly one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at the University of Miami. It was such a welcoming and loving community and to quote Ru Paul, ‘We’re all born naked and the rest is drag,’” senior psychology major Teresa Vazquez said.

DragOutX 2023 was a resounding success, thrilling the audience and giving student competitors a chance to revel in the spotlight. Congratulations to winners Joseph Mother and Ryder Wood, and we look forward to next year’s show!

“DragOutX 2023 was amazing [and] electric. I felt alive watching the performers and I’ve been waiting 365 days to see Spikey Van Dykey perform once again and they killed it,” senior sociology major Brianna Marshall said.