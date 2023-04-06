Gallery: Miami falls to LSU in historic Elite Eight run

The University of Miami Women’s Basketball team had a historic run at this year’s March Madness tournament, making it all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The ‘Canes started the tournament as a ninth-seeded team, but still managed to knock off top-seeded Indiana, pull off a 17-point comeback against Oklahoma, and top Villanova in the final seconds of the Sweet Sixteen. They met their match when they faced off against the LSU Lady Tigers where they lost 54-42, with LSU going on to ultimately win the tournament. The ‘Canes left Greenville with their heads held high, knowing there are big things to come for Miami Basketball.

Here are some of the best photos from the historic game, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.