Gallery: Miami falls to LSU in historic Elite Eight run

Graduate student forward Destiny Harden and head coach Katie Meier embrace following Miami’s loss to the LSU Lady Tigers in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
The University of Miami Women’s Basketball team had a historic run at this year’s March Madness tournament, making it all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The ‘Canes started the tournament as a ninth-seeded team, but still managed to knock off top-seeded Indiana, pull off a 17-point comeback against Oklahoma, and top Villanova in the final seconds of the Sweet Sixteen. They met their match when they faced off against the LSU Lady Tigers where they lost 54-42, with LSU going on to ultimately win the tournament. The ‘Canes left Greenville with their heads held high, knowing there are big things to come for Miami Basketball.
Here are some of the best photos from the historic game, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Ja’Leah Williams leads the ‘Canes in hyping each other up before Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena against LSU on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
The LSU cheer squad posed for the camera before the ‘Canes and Lady Tigers faced off in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey yells at the players on the court during the first quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight match-up with the LSU Tigers in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts drives the ball down the court in the first quarter of Miami’s game against LSU in their Elite Eight match-up in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams dribbles the ball down the court in the second quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Miami’s cheer team completes a stunt during Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Graduate student forward Destiny Harden drives to the basket in the third quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts calculates her next move in the third quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams drives the ball down the court in a desperate attempt to even the score in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight game against the LSU Lady Tigers on Sunday, March 26 in the Bon Secours Arena. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Jasmyne Roberts and Destiny Harden support each other during the fourth quarter of Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Graduate student forward Destiny Harden shoots a free-throw during the fourth quarter of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against LSU in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Haley and Hanna Cavinder walk off the court together after falling to LSU in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Graduate student guard Karla Erjavec sheds a tear as she walks off the court after falling to LSU in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26 Photo credit: Sam Peene
LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson reacts after the Lady Tigers defeated the ‘Canes in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
LSU star Angel Reese poses for a selfie after defeating Miami in their Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson poses with the NCAA Conference Award after the Lady Tigers defeated the ‘Canes in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Miami’s Katie Meier, Destiny Harden and Jasmyne Roberts answer questions for the press following the 'Canes loss to the Lady Tigers in Miami’s first ever Elite Eight matchup in the Bon Secours Arena on Sunday, March 26. Photo credit: Sam Peene