Gallery: ‘Canes women’s basketball dances past the Wildcats

The ‘Canes women’s basketball team defeated Villanova in their Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday, Mar. 24 at the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C. It was a rollercoaster of a game; Miami was up by 21 after the half, and then they were down with less than 40 seconds on the clock. The team was strategic and precise, ultimately defeating the Wildcats to continue dancing to their first-ever Elite Eight. Here are some of the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams gets in the zone before Miami's game against Villanova in their second-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance at the Bon Secours Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
University of Miami’s cheerleaders pose with Sebastian prior to the 'Canes Sweet Sixteen matchup against the Villanova Wildcats in the Bon Secours Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams is introduced at the Bon Secours Arena to start Miami’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
University of Miami’s Frost Band of the Hour throws up "The U" as Miami Women’s Basketball plays in their second-ever Sweet Sixteen Appearance. The ‘Canes defeated the Wildcats in the Bon Secours Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Ja’Leah Williams drives the ball past Villanova star Maddy Siegrist in the first quarter of Miami’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts holds the ball away from Villanova in the second quarter of Miami's matchup against the Wildcats in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Head coach Katie Meier calls out to players on the court during Miami's Sweet Sixteen win over Villanova on Friday, March 24 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Senior guard Haley Cavinder dribbles the ball during the third quarter of Miami's matchup against Villanova in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Miami fans cheer on the 'Canes in the Bon Secours Arena for Miami’s Sweet Sixteen Matchup against Villanova on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Senior guard Haley Cavinder drives the ball down the court in the third quarter of Miami's matchup against Villanova in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Graduate student forward Destiny Harden hits a layup in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sophomore guard Lashae Dwyer drives through the Wildcats in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Sebastian the Ibis poses for a photo during the first half of Miami's Sweet Sixteen win over the Villanova Wildcats on Friday, March 24 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo credit: Sam Peene
The 'Canes celebrate taking the lead over Villanova in the final seconds of Miami's Sweet Sixteen game in the Bon Secours arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Kenza Salgues and Destiny Harden celebrate after taking a 20-point lead at the start of the third quarter of Miami's matchup against Villanova on Friday, Mar. 24 in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Jasmyne Roberts and Ja'Leah Williams celebrate after defeating Villanova to advance to the Elite Eight on Friday, Mar. 24 in the Bon Secours Arena. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Destiny Harden and Ja’Leah Williams express their excitement to an ESPN reporter after defeating the Villanova Wildcats in Miami’s Sweet Sixteen matchup in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Mar. 24. Photo credit: Sam Peene