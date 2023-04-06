Gallery: ‘Canes women’s basketball dances past the Wildcats

The ‘Canes women’s basketball team defeated Villanova in their Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday, Mar. 24 at the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C. It was a rollercoaster of a game; Miami was up by 21 after the half, and then they were down with less than 40 seconds on the clock. The team was strategic and precise, ultimately defeating the Wildcats to continue dancing to their first-ever Elite Eight. Here are some of the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.