Miami downs Florida State 13-4, completes first sweep of Seminoles since 2001

Miami Hurricanes fans had a bit of time to sulk over the basketball team’s loss in the Final Four to Connecticut on Saturday night. To make up for the loss, Miami baseball lifted the spirits of the spectators at Mark Light Field on Sunday afternoon, completing the sweep of the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles with a 13-4 victory.

“I won’t take anything away from our guys, they did one heck of a job,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “To sweep our rival, just a huge, huge weekend.”

A day removed from a shutout victory, Miami starter Alejandro Rosario set an early tempo for the ‘Canes, getting through the first three innings without allowing a run while his offense built some cushion.

“Alejandro’s got better and better and better with his starts,” DiMare said. “Just really, really proud of our pitchers. Excellent job and hopefully we can build off this.”

In the first inning, junior outfielder Zach Levenson doubled down the right field line to score first baseman CJ Kayfus. In the next inning, Miami plated three runs. Kayfus scored catcher Carlos Perez with an RBI single. Then, 6-foot-4 third baseman Yohandy Morales plated two runners with a single to center field.

“I just went out there and tried to be as confident as possible,” Levenson said. “Saw some good pitches today and I attacked those guys.”

A competitive rival, FSU was not held down forever. After loading the bases, Florida native Cam Smith lofted a baseball deep to right field, just passing by the outstretched glove of the diving Levenson. After his sprint, Smith stood at third base with three RBI. The freshman infielder scored on a passed ball shortly after.

Tied at 4-4, the ‘Canes retook the lead with their patented offensive move – the home run.

With fourth-inning big fly’s from Levenson and freshman Blake Cyr, Miami added to its near-top ACC total of 54 home runs on the year to give itself a 7-4 advantage.

“I swear hitting a ground ball up the middle is easier than hitting a home run or hitting a fly ball is easier than hitting a home run, a sac fly,” DiMare said. “That has been the stat that’s crazy as he told me, as Josh told me last week, we’ve scored close to 60 percent of our runs have been via the home run.”

Despite a rough fourth inning, Rosario dug his way through the Seminoles’ batting order multiple times. The junior fireballer set two career highs, pitching eight innings, and striking out 12 batters for the first time since he put on a ‘Canes uniform. Rosario’s 12 strikeouts were also tied for the most by an ACC pitcher in one appearance this season.

“In the past few years, I would, after getting hit around I would go down a bad path,” Rosario said. “I’ve just been working on that. Flip the switch, new game.”

On the contrary, FSU pulled its right-handed starter Ben Barrett after he pitched just 1.1 innings and allowed three runs. Combined with Barrett, Seminoles freshman reliever Arnold allowed a significant amount of damage. The left-hander pitched 2.1 innings in relief of Barrett, allowing four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits and 46 pitches. Ultimately, Florida State used five arms to make it through nine innings.

Leading 8-4 after seven, Miami added insult to injury with a five-run bottom of the eighth inning. In the frame, Morales and Levenson scored on wild pitches from FSU junior Doug Kirkland before shortstop Dominic Pitelli capped off the inning with a three-run home run.

Sealing the deal in the ninth inning, sophomore righty Alejandro Torres threw 17 pitches to get three outs, giving Miami the 13-4 victory.

Rosario earned the win (2-3) while Arnold was hit with the loss (1-4).

“That’s the three best starts I can recall here,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “They set the tone for the weekend.”

Miami will prepare for a midweek game against Central Florida on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. before traveling to Charlottesville, Virginia, for three games against the seventh-ranked Cavaliers.