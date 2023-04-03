Gallery: ‘Canes fall to Huskies in Final Four

Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller hugs head coach Jim Larrañaga as he is substituted out of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team’s season has come to an end, with a 59-72 loss to the University of Connecticut Huskies in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Here are some of the best photos from the historic game, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar shoots a jump shot during the first half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack celebrates a three pointer during the first half of their Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong falls in attempt to complete a shot during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley motions to his players as the ‘Canes inbound the ball during the first half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong shoots during the first half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar is boxed out during a free throw in the first half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier takes a moment during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley calls out a play during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph is helped up by teammate Harlond Beverly after falling off the court during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier tries to regain control of the ball during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
University of Connecticut students cheer on the Huskies during the first half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
University of Connecticut celebrate a deep three-point shot to end the first half during Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
‘Canes fans throw up the U before the start of the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior saxophone player Jayme Podgorowiez throws up the U during halftime of Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack lays up the ball during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier fights past defenders during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga shouts during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong shoots during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack reacts after a foul was called on teammate Isaiah Wong during the second half of Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Head coach Jim Larrañaga speaks to his team during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar grimaces on the Miami bench during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier guards Huskies senior guard Tristen Newton during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller celebrates a three-point shot during the second half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
A Miami fan holds up a sign during the second half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Miami players look at the referee following a tense moment with University of Connecticut players during the second half of Miami's Final Four loss on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Head coach Jim Larrañaga stands in front of the Miami bench during the second half of Miami’s Final Four matchup against the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Teammates Anthony Walker and Filippos Gkogkos hug following Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Freshman guard Christian Watson looks at the scoreboard as he exits the court after Miami’s 59-72 Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller says goodbye to fans after Miami’s 59-72 Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut in NRG Stadium in Houston on April 1, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong looks at a reporter at the press conference following Miami's Final Four loss to the University of Connecticut on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Stadium. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan