Track and Field impresses at Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

This article was delayed in publishing due to technical difficulties.



The University of Miami track and field team won’t stop getting better, continuing to land on top of the podium and post personal bests.

The ‘Canes returned to Cobb Stadium on March 25 to face off against teams from all over the country for their second outdoor meet of the season. Attending the Hurricane Collegiate Invite were the University of Pennsylvania, Florida Atlantic, Harvard, St. John’s University, Penn State, Southern Connecticut State University, Dartmouth, St. Thomas University and Florida International University, as well as unattached athletes and individuals from the Bahamian National Team.

Graduate student Taylor Wright started the day off strong, posting a second place finish in the women’s high jump with a 1.71m mark.

Fifth-year thrower Hannah Hall, the defending ACC indoor shot put champion, was the next ‘Cane to impress, as she landed on top of the podium on her second attempt with a distance of 17.88m.

Head coach Amy Deem told Miami Athletics, “She’s just come into outdoors on a mission…I’m really excited for her, her confidence just seems to keep getting higher and higher, so I am pretty psyched about that.”

Graduate student Selina Dantzler came up just short of Hall, throwing 15.96m to take home the bronze.

Junior jumper Russell Robinson kicked off his outdoor season with a gold medal in the men’s long jump after earning a silver medal at the indoor ACC championships and being named an indoor season first-team All-American. On Saturday, he flew for a distance of 7.83m.

Another gold was earned by triple jumper Ashley Moore, who claimed her medal with a distance of 13.25m on her third attempt. This mark was fifth-best in the program record book.

Graduate student Rachel Robinson took third place on the same podium with a 12.49m jump.

Record-breaking Daphnee Lavasses beat her own personal and program record once again in the women’s 1500m with a lightning time of 4:22.24.

After becoming the fastest woman in the country in the 400m hurdles, freshman Sanaa Hebron only ran the women’s 400m and 200m, landing a silver medal in the 400 with a time of 52.82.

Coach Amy Deem commented on the fact that she did not run the hurdles this past weekend, saying that they both understand that with a faster 400m sprint comes a faster 400m hurdles. Hebron is trusting in her coaching, “stepping up, and enjoying the experience.”

The third gold medal of the day came from the women’s 4x400m relay team, who went up against women from Penn, St. John’s, Dartmouth, Tru Fit Athletics, Southern Connecticut State and St. Thomas University. The team of Kennedy Brace, Gabriella Grissom, Sierra Oliveira and Krystalann Bechard ran it in a time of 3:37.46.

The men placed third in the 4×400 with a time of 3:22.61. The team was Ramy Berberena, Oskaras, Bambals, Enrique Borrego and Ryler Gould.

Senior Sincere Rhea had a breakout first meet of the outdoor season, landing on top of the podium with a time of 13.72 in the 110m hurdles.

Two more top three finishes came from Solomon Straders’ first-place finish in the men’s 400m, (46.40) and Ramy Barberena with 52.80 in the men’s 400m hurdles, landing in third.