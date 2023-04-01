Gallery: Hurricanes make history, advance to first Final Four

By
Jared Lennon
-
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar dunks after inbounding the ball to himself off of a Texas defender’s back during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team made history Sunday, taking down No. 2 seed Texas to advance to its first-ever Final Four. Here’s a look at some in-game action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

Miami players break a huddle before their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Miami players break a huddle before their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate student forward Brock Cunningham stands for the playing of the national anthem before Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Graduate student forward Brock Cunningham stands for the playing of the national anthem before Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Christian Bishop from the University of Texas celebrates during player introductions prior to Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
Senior forward Christian Bishop from the University of Texas celebrates during player introductions prior to Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate student guard Sir’Jabari Rice celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Graduate student guard Sir’Jabari Rice celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Texas bench celebrates a three-point shot during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight win on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
The Texas bench celebrates a three-point shot during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight win on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller shoots the ball during Miami's Elight Eight matchup against the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller shoots the ball during Miami's Elight Eight matchup against the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker guards senior forward Timmy Allen during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker guards senior forward Timmy Allen during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph lays up the ball during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph lays up the ball during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miler shoots a free throw during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Miller went 13/13 from the line.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miler shoots a free throw during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Miller went 13/13 from the line. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Christian Bishop of the University of Texas celebrates a point during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
Senior forward Christian Bishop of the University of Texas celebrates a point during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Miami players huddle during the first half of their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Miami players huddle during the first half of their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga huddles with his players during a timeout in the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga huddles with his players during a timeout in the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph drives to the basket during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph drives to the basket during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga disagrees with a referee’s call during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga disagrees with a referee’s call during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Frost Band of the Hour celebrates during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
The Frost Band of the Hour celebrates during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker cheers during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker cheers during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami players huddle during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Miami players huddle during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga makes a call to players on the court during the final minutes of Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga makes a call to players on the court during the final minutes of Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan & Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier gives The Miami bench a thumbs up while standing with teammate guards Jordan Miller, Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong during the final seconds of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023.
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier gives The Miami bench a thumbs up while standing with teammate guards Jordan Miller, Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong during the final seconds of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Miami fan yells to players on the court following Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center.
A Miami fan yells to players on the court following Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan