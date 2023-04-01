Gallery: Hurricanes make history, advance to first Final Four

Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar dunks after inbounding the ball to himself off of a Texas defender’s back during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team made history Sunday, taking down No. 2 seed Texas to advance to its first-ever Final Four. Here’s a look at some in-game action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Miami players break a huddle before their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate student forward Brock Cunningham stands for the playing of the national anthem before Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Christian Bishop from the University of Texas celebrates during player introductions prior to Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate student guard Sir’Jabari Rice celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Texas bench celebrates a three-point shot during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight win on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller shoots the ball during Miami's Elight Eight matchup against the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker guards senior forward Timmy Allen during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph lays up the ball during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miler shoots a free throw during the first half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Miller went 13/13 from the line. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Christian Bishop of the University of Texas celebrates a point during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Miami players huddle during the first half of their Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga huddles with his players during a timeout in the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph drives to the basket during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga disagrees with a referee’s call during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Frost Band of the Hour celebrates during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker cheers during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami players huddle during the second half of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga makes a call to players on the court during the final minutes of Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan & Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier gives The Miami bench a thumbs up while standing with teammate guards Jordan Miller, Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong during the final seconds of Miami’s Elite Eight matchup against the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Miami fan yells to players on the court following Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan