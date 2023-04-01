Gallery: ‘Canes celebrate making first-ever Final Four

Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller hoists the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Trophy after Miami’s 88-81 win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team made history Sunday, taking down No. 2 seed Texas to advance to its first-ever Final Four. Here’s a look at some of the post-win celebrations, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga holds the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Trophy after Miami’s 88-81 win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier sits on a ladder under the basket and smiles after Miami’s 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
‘Canes basketball players pose after their 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga celebrates with wife Liz Larrañaga after Miami’s 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The 'Canes hold up the Midwest Regional Champion trophey following Miami's win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier hugs teammate fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller as he gives an interview after Miami’s 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph takes a video on his phone with a team manager after beating Texas in the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
‘Canes superfan “JD Da Boss’ and MSP Recovery CEO John Ruiz throw up the U after Miami’s 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller points to the Frost Band of the Hour after Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Freshman guard Christian Watson cuts a piece of the net following Miami's Elite Eight win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Freshman foward Danilo Jovanovich celebrates with his family following Miami's win over the University of Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong smiles while answering a question after Miami’s 88-81 win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack laughs at an answer given by teammate Norchad Omier during the press conference following Miami's Elite Eight win over Texas on Sunday, March 26 at the T-Mobile Center. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar cradles the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Trophy after Miami’s 88-81 Elite Eight win over the University of Texas in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 26, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon