Gallery: ‘Canes hurdle Hoosiers, advance to Sweet 16

Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph taunts Indiana Fans after making a three-pointer during the first half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
This article was originally published on The Miami Hurricane website on March 24, 2023.
After outlasting Drake in the Round of 64, the ‘Canes dominated the Indiana Hoosiers 85-69 in their Round of 32 matchup in MVP Arena in Albany, New York on March 19, 2023. Here are some of the best photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Fifth-year senior forward Miller Kopp prays before the start of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Harlond Beverly looks across the court during the first half of Miami's Round of 32 game against Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong celebrates after scoring during the first half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph dives for the ball during the first half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar jumps to lay up the ball during the first half of Miami's Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
The Sunsations Dance Team performs during halftime of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore guard Anthony Leal cheers on his teammates during Indiana's loss to Miami in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier throws the ball for a layup during the second half of Miami's Round of 32 game against Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore Norchad Omier guards fourth-year junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during the second half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar passes the ball during the second half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman guard Christian Watson reacts to a three-pointer from the bench during the second half of Miami's Round of 32 game against Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar shoots a three-pointer during the second half of Miami’s Round of 32 matchup against Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker celebrates his teammates during the second half of Miami's Round of 32 game against Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Head coach Jim Larrañaga throws up the U to fans after Miami’s Round of 32 85-69 win over Indiana University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 19, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier laughs during the press conference following Miami's Round of 32 win over Indiana University on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Indiana players and head coach Mike Woodson prepare for questions following their loss to Miami in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 19 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan