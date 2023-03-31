Gallery: ‘Canes dance past Cougars, make second-ever Elite Eight appearance

Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar high fives fourth-year junior forward Anthony Walker during the second half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team took down the No. 1 seed University of Houston 89-75 in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Here’s a look back at the game, with photos taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
The Frost Band of the Hour plays a pep song during the first half of Miami's Sweet 16 matchup against the Unviersity of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph watches on as fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong shoots a free-throw during the first half of Miami's Sweet 16 matchup against the Unviersity of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier drives to the basket during the first half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller dunks during the first half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore gaurd Nijel Pack jumps for a layup during the first half of Miami's Sweet 16 matchup against the Unviersity of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier lays up the ball during the first half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami and Houston mascots face off in a dance battle during a timeout in the first half of Miami's win over the University of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar celebrates a three-pointer with the bench during the second half of Miami's Sweet Sixteen win over the University of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack celebrates making a three-pointer during the second half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga speaks to his team during a timeout in the second half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against the University of Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 25, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket during the second half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
‘Canes players huddle during the second half of Miami’s Sweet 16 matchup against Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier has his eye checked out by a trainer during a timeout in during the first half of Miami's Sweet 16 matchup against the Unviersity of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Head coach Jim Larrañaga kisses third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack during a TV interview after Miami’s 89-75 Sweet 16 win over the University of Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to about the teams defense following Miami's win over the University of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller laughs alongside Norchad Omier following Miami's Sweet Sixteen win over the University of Houston on Friday, March 24 at the T-mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier answers a question in the locker room after Miami’s 89-75 win over the University of Houston in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on March 24, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
University of Houston players and head coach sit down for a press conference following Miami's 89-75 win during the Sweet 16 matchup on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
