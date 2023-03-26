‘Canes make second-straight Elite 8 with 89-75 upset over No. 1 Houston

The last No. 1 seed has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, and the Miami Hurricanes are to thank.

Houston dropped just three games all year ahead of Friday’s matchup, suffocating teams with the second best scoring defense in the country. But none of that matters when you have unlimited range.

Guard Nijel Pack drilled seven 3-pointers at the T-Mobile Center to give the fifth-seeded Hurricanes a 89-75 upset victory over the Cougars in the Sweet 16, killing their aspirations of making it back to Houston for the Final Four.

Pack finished with a game-high 26 points, and now Miami is off to its second straight Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

“We emphasized moving the ball and finding the open man, and the guys did such a fantastic job from start to finish,” head coach Jim Larrañaga, who danced to “Nightshift” by the Commodores after the win in the locker room, said.

ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong added 20 points, while Norchad Omier finished with a team-high 13 rebounds to help Miami grab 35 boards — the same as Houston — against a team ranked seventh nationally in rebounding margin (+7.4).

“You got to give [Houston] credit, they are a really physical team,” Omier said. “But I think that just like how we have to worry about them, they have to worry about us … I think I’m pretty physical; I love the physicality, and I think my teammates do.”

As a team, Miami shot 51.7% from the field and made 11 3-pointers as the ACC’s leading offense put up the most points against Houston all season.

The Hurricanes used a 19-4 run in the second half to take a game-high 17-point lead with 10:03 remaining. Pack made three 3-pointers in a two-minute span during the run, and from there, Miami just had to hold on.

“We just wanted it really bad,” guard Jordan Miller said. “We came into this game as the underdogs, and we had a lead throughout the whole game … and we just didn’t want to let up.”

Miami’s defense showed up once again in the NCAA Tournament, and its success was partly due to the ‘Canes getting stuck in a crowded elevator earlier in the week, which Larrañaga turned into a teaching moment.

“I told [our guys] today at our shootaround, ‘Hey, our defense was too stretched out. You guys got to be in the paint like you were in the elevator yesterday,’ and they did that,” Larrañaga said.

The Cougars shot just 37.5% from the field and 29% from 3 in the game, while committing eight turnovers.

Miami threw Houston off balance right from the opening tip, using its speed to beat the Cougars in transition.

Seven consecutive fast break points gave Miami a 29-23 lead with 7:13 remaining, which included five points from Pack. The backcourt duo of Wong and Pack had already combined for 26 points against the nation’s second best scoring defense by halftime.

Pack showcased the deep ball early, putting Miami on the board with a 3-pointer. He hit three more in the first half to pace the ‘Canes with a team-high 14 points.

“It’s a joke. The guy is ridiculous,” Larrañaga said of Pack’s performance.

But whenever the ‘Canes tried to pull away, Houston had an answer. The Cougars consistently hit timely 3-pointers, making seven shots behind the arc on 41.2% shooting in the first half. AAC Player of the Year Marcus Sasser drilled two 3-pointers to lead Houston with 11 points at halftime.

Miami held a 42-36 advantage at the break, before the ‘Canes pulled away in the second half.

Jarace Walker led the Cougars in scoring with 16 points, and Sasser added 14.

The Hurricanes win came just hours after Miami women’s basketball advanced to its first Elite 8 in program history by downing Villanova. Friday was surely the biggest day in Miami basketball history.

“Me and Norchad had the [women’s] game on in our room, and we were cheering them on. I’m pretty sure the rest of the guys did as well,” Pack said. “ …[The women] know they still have a lot of work to do, and we do as well, but right now we’re going to celebrate together.”

Only one year ago, the Hurricanes ‘ magical run in the NCAA Tournament ended with a crushing loss to top-seeded Kansas, the eventual champions. This year, however, Miami downed the No. 1 seed in its region.

For a program that was cut by the university from 1971-85, that is redemption.

Next up, Miami faces No. 2 Texas on Sunday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center. The Longhorns are fresh off a 83-71 victory over third-seeded Xavier in the Sweet 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.