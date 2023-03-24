Miami women’s basketball ready for Siegrist, Villanova in first Sweet 16 under Meier

On Monday, it took down one-seeded Indiana in its own backyard, and on Friday, Miami women’s basketball will face off against fourth-seeded Villanova and Maddy Siegrist, the nation’s leading point scorer, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

It will be the first time since 1992 that the ‘Canes will appear in the Sweet Sixteen, and graduate student Destiny Harden says they are going into the weekend “connected, together and staying humble.”

The Wildcats have progressed through the tournament seamlessly thus far, winning their first two games, 76-59, and 76-57.

“We’re gonna battle, we’re gonna compete and we’re gonna play until the buzzer sounds,” head coach Katie Meier said.

Harden speaks Meier’s language. A jumper just seconds before the final buzzer sounded in Miami’s game against India knocked the Hoosiers out of the tournament after they were up just seconds before. Last year, Harden also hit a game-winning buzzer-beater against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament to send Miami to the championship game.

“Katie Meyer saw me hit a game-winner when I was about 15 years old,” Harden said. “Helping her get to the Sweet Sixteen for her first time meant the world to me.”

Comparing the teams’ stats from the season, it’s obvious that whatever goes down on Friday at 2:30 p.m. is going to have everyone on the edge of their seats.

This season, Miami falls just short of Villanova’s average in points per game with 70.5 against the Wildcats’ 71, and UM’s 21-12 record is also a notch below Villanova’s record of 30-6.

Slowing down Villanova’s Siegrist will be a main focus for Miami.

Siegrist holds the record for points in both men’s and women’s basketball at Villanova, and she is currently the highest point-scorer in the nation and the tournament thus far. She has scored at least 20 points in all 36 games this season and has even notched 50 in a game against Seton Hall earlier this year.

“We went into the night trying to figure out how to stop her… if we weren’t known for our defense and our schemes, I’d be worried, but we usually come up with something,” Meier said.

Haley Cavinder, Miami’s leading point-scorer this season, was relentlessly taunted by Hoosier fans chanting the phrase “stick to TikTok,” until she brought her finger to her lips to shush the arena, and seconds later, they were silenced by their loss.

“We’re ready. We just beat the No. 1 team. Why not go to the Elite Eight?” Cavinder told Miami Athletics.

If Miami comes out on top, it will progress to the Elite Eight and face off against the winner of LSU and Utah in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on Sunday.