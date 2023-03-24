‘Canes look for statement win against No. 1 Houston in Sweet 16

No Duke, North Carolina or even Virginia.

The Miami Hurricanes are the only ACC team in the Sweet 16, which they have made four times in the last ten years. Fifth-seeded Miami sealed its place in the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend with a dominant 85-69 win over No. 4 Indiana last Sunday.

“Our basketball program has really been elevated over the past 12 years,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “My staff has done a fantastic job of recruiting quality young men who play quality basketball.”

The ‘Canes now have an opportunity for a statement win over top-seeded Houston on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Secure a victory, and the Hurricanes are headed to their second Elite Eight appearance for the first time in program history.

But toppling a No. 1 seed is never easy, especially against a team that defends as well as Houston. The Cougars own the second best scoring defense in the NCAA, allowing just 56.6 points per game.

“At the defensive end of the floor, they’re as physical as any team that I’ve seen all year long,” Larrañaga said. “They put so much pressure on you at every position.”

On the flip side, Miami boasts the ACC’s best scoring offense, utilizing its speedy guards to beat teams in transition, where the ‘Canes average 13.3 points a game.

ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong leads the attack and is coming off the best game of his NCAA Tournament career, torching the Hoosiers for 27 points and eight rebounds in the Round of 32.

The ‘Canes get contributions up and down the lineup, with four starters averaging double figures. Guard Jordan Miller added 19 points and five rebounds against Indiana, and Miami’s bench outscored the Hoosiers 14-0 in the second round — nearly the difference in the game.

The key to this matchup might be on the glass. Forward Norchad Omier, Miami’s leading rebounder at 10.1 boards per game, will have his hands full against a Cougars’ team ranked seventh nationally in rebounding margin (+7.4) and 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (12.7).

“[The Cougars] rebound the ball tremendously well at both ends, especially at the offensive end, where they’re able to, if they miss a shot, just offensive rebound and score either at the rim or kick it out for a three,” Larrañaga said.

Forward J’Wan Roberts paces Houston with 7.6 rebounds per game, with Jarace Walker right behind at 6.7.

Miami is used to preparing for taller teams — like Duke and Boston College in the ACC, which both have 7-footers — but the Cougars are comparable to the Hurricanes in height. Instead, Houston uses its weight to assert dominance on the court.

“Houston is much more like a mirror image of us size-wise,” Larrañaga said. “They’re not overly tall, but what they are is thicker. They outweigh us at every position except Norchad’s. That means the physicality of the game is going to be very important; how we handle the physicalness of the Houston defense and also the great skills of their offensive players.”

Like Miami, the Cougars have several elite guards — none better than American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser, who averages 16.9 points per game. Sasser has struggled with injuries recently, but looked good in Houston’s win over Auburn in the second round, netting 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

Jamal Shead, the AAC defensive player of the year, played through a knee injury suffered in the Round of 64 last week but will be ready to go for Friday.

The Hurricanes are hoping starting guard Wooga Poplar will be available Friday. He took a hard fall late in the second half against Indiana that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

With both teams healthy, this matchup is as good as it gets in March. No matter what, the Hurricanes are ready to prove they are one of college basketball’s premier programs on a national stage.

“The best thing we can do to get recognition, instead of asking for it, is to do something about it,” Miller said.

Miami has that chance on Friday night.