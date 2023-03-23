UM News Briefs: Tekashi 6ix9ine, drag jeapordy and Putin’s arrest warrant

Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs.

THIS WEEK AT THE U

Drag Jeopardy

SpectrUM will be hosting Drag Jeopardy on Friday, March 24 in the Shalala Vista Room from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rounds of drag trivia will narrow down contestants and the top two winners will get the opportunity to be judges at the upcoming on-campus drag show, DragOutX, SpectrUM’s tenth annual fundraiser and charity drag show.

Winners must be available during the entire DragOutX show.

Surfrider Beach Clean-Up

The University of Miami Surfrider Foundation is looking for volunteers for an after-spring break beach clean-up, a collaborative event with Save the Water.

On Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Crandon Park, Surfrider invites you to join representatives from Rho Rho Rho and the Scuba Club to discuss on-and-off-campus involvement and clean-up the park.

Whichever person or partnership returns with the heaviest bag of trash will win prizes supplied by Surfrider and Save the Water.

If you are interested in attending, reach out to Allie, President of Surfrider at alf5026@miami.edu for more information on registering for the event.

U KNOW MIAMI

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida on Tuesday evening.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies released a statement on Facebook saying that an altercation occurred inside the gym between several individuals resulting in injuries to the victim, Daniel Hernandez, the rapper’s given name.

6ix9ine was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. An attorney for the rapper, Lance Lazzaro, told CNN that 6ix9ine was attacked in a sauna at a gym by three or four assailants.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Uganda passes a measure to make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ

Uganda’s parliament passed a measure on Tuesday that makes identifying as LGBTQ a crime. This law would grant authorities broad powers to further target gay Ugandans.

Many African countries, including Uganda, have a ban on same-sex relations. The recent measure is the first to outlaw identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, according to the rights group Human Rights Watch.

Violations call for severe penalties, including death for what it calls aggravated homosexuality and life in prison for gay sex. Aggravated homosexuality involves gay sex with people under the age 18 or when the perpetrator is HIV-positive, among other circumstances, according to the measure.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant last Friday that accuses Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, and its commissioner of children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, of unlawfully deporting Ukranian children to Russia.

“I think he is a war criminal,” Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, said of Putin. “I don’t know about that route, but I do think that he should be held accountable.”

The ICC has no police force or enforcement powers, and it is unlikely that Putin will actually be arrested or tried. Many have dismissed the warrant as a political gesture and others hope an impact will result from the decision.