Butler’s holds first Women’s Resource Fair and food workshop as Symposium preview

Over 100 students and faculty congregated at Lakeside Patio for the Butler Center for Service and Leadership’s kickoff to Women’s History Month for their first Resource Fair. Butler collaborated with The Sandler Center, UMPD and the Multicultural Student Affairs Office for the event held on March 1.

Undergraduate female students with diverse backgrounds and interests came together to organize the fair as well as a cooking class hosted on March 8. These two events prepare students for the central event of the month: Patricia A. Whitely’s Tenth Annual Women’s Leadership Symposium, aiming to connect the community by empowering and celebrating women and create positive change.

Era of Empowerment is the theme this year. Off-campus organizations were also spotlighted at the fair, all being connected to Butler’s five pillars: career, community, entrepreneurship, health, history and safety.

Attendees were even able to get professional headshots. The women’s shelter Lotus House and the Women’s Heart and Breast Initiative were there to educate students on personal well-being and volunteer opportunities. Local soap shop Alchime Naturelle touched on the benefit of using natural products for our bodies.

The Butler Center brought in Equal Exchange Founder Ashley Carter whose non–profit is committed to educating lower socioeconomic communities about how to create nutritious meals authentic to their cultures. Gathered in the Herbert Wellness Center, Ashley taught cooks and noncooks alike about ingredient nutrient breakdown, defined a healthy eating plate and performed a cooking demo.

Former UM graduate student Gabrielle Perez returned to campus to fulfill Butler’s Assistant Director position this school year after earning her master’s in 2021 for higher education administration. She shared her comments about the class.

“The session was really focused on teaching students what food was accessible to them, affordable to them, and empowering them to cook in the kitchen,” Perez said. “It was really educational and also just fun … definitely inspired me to get in the kitchen.”

It’s On Us Membership Chair Tommy Ren is happy about the work Butler is doing to celebrate women’s history month. He’s also from Miami, the only major US city founded by a woman named Julia Tuttle in the 1800s.

“I feel like it’s necessary to highlight the work of many courageous women for equality during a time independence was frowned upon,” Ren said. “My history teachers only briefly touched on women’s suffrage … I think it’s great that we can appreciate what they did.”

The symposium will be held on March 24 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shalala Ballroom where anyone across the gender spectrum is welcome to attend. Students are encouraged to be a part of the new era of women leaders.

“I hope that this theme inspires participants to analyze the past, honor the present and build towards a future of excellence. Students will redefine and reshape their role in a global community by engaging in dialogue and activities with local trailblazers…through workshops and peer to peer interactions,” Perez said.

Leaders sharing their expertise include CEO and Founder Leticia Byrd of the career & talent agency Perfeqta, Susan Armand, founder of the UM’s Launchpad and the UM School of Law Assistant Dean and HOPE Founder Marnie Lennon. Each guest speaker will lead workshops covering entrepreneurship, financial literacy, community service within career and navigating the workforce as women.

Perez believes students will benefit from attending. There will be a post-symposium networking session sponsored by Women of the U, a branch of the alumni development office, this year.

“They are working with us to invite around 20 to 25 local women leaders who are also UM alumni to come back and hang out with students, answer questions, network. You never know, like, what internship students can get from these connections,” Perez said.

Senior and the symposium workshop co-chair Aisha Aamir agreed and discussed her appreciation for Women’s History month.

“I’ve been brought up by incredibly strong women in my own life and for me it’s all about… celebrating women, giving women resources–especially those underserved who don’t necessarily have the resources– just to amplify their voices,” Aamir said.