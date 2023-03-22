Men’s and women’s basketball hold media availabilities, leave Coral Gables for Sweet 16

Fans lined up opposite one another outside the Watsco Center — pom-poms in hand — and gave Miami men’s basketball a grand goodbye on Wednesday afternoon before its departure for Kansas City, where the ‘Canes will face Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga followed the path formed by fans to the buses, waving to everyone along the way.

The scene came on the heels of an open practice and media availability for ‘Canes basketball, where Larrañaga, forward Norchad Omier and freshman AJ Casey spoke.

Miami women’s basketball also left for its Sweet 16 matchup in Greenville, South Carolina, against Villanova later that evening. Head coach Katie Meier and forward Destiny Harden spoke with the media.

Here’s a recap of Miami basketball’s last morning in Coral Gables.

Open Practice

Men’s basketball practiced for around an hour in its practice facility adjacent to the Watsco Center. Guard Wooga Poplar was with the team after taking a hard fall against Indiana and worked on his shooting, but nothing more. His status is still uncertain for Friday.

The ‘Canes began with a light shootaround before players gathered around Larrañaga, who revealed the key to stopping a good 2-point shooting team like Houston— keep one foot in the paint unless guarding the ball. The Cougars shot just 34.2% from 3-point range this season, a mark well outside the top-100 teams in college basketball.

Miami then paired up for shooting competitions and later ran plays to combat zone defense.

WBB Interviews

As the men’s practice wrapped up, Meier and Harden, whose game-winning shot against first-seeded Indiana advanced the ‘Canes to the Sweet 16 on Monday, were made available to the media outside the Watsco Center.

“I think my team’s just playing with a ton of grit, a ton of tenacity. We got a spine about us,” Meier said. “It’s hard to knock us out, and to have that feeling about your team, that’s a great feeling to have in March.”

Meier said she recently spoke with Louisville women’s coach Jeff Walz over the phone, amongst other colleagues, who all told her to “ride” the emotion that came with Miami’s upset win over the Hoosiers.

The ‘Canes play Friday against fourth-seeded Villanova, which has the nation’s leading scorer in Maddy Siegrist, fresh off a 31-point performance against FGCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a big task, but I think if we weren’t known for a little bit of our defense and our schemes, I’d be worried, but we usually come up with something,” Meier said of defending Siegrist.

Harden spoke about the inspiration Miami men’s basketball gave the team after its win over Indiana on Sunday, saying “if they can do it why not us.”

She also revealed what went through her mind after hitting the game-winning shot against the Hoosiers.

“Survive and advance,” Harden said. “March is definitely a place where you want to be playing at, and anything can happen, anything is possible. Just being grateful for the moment and being humble.”

MBB Interviews

Larrañaga spoke to reporters first, reflecting on the success enjoyed by both men’s and women’s basketball this March, and what that does for the programs moving forward.

“Just take a look around and see who’s here today to interview me and Katie [Meier],” Larrañaga said. “And just know that this exposure is tremendous for us, not only as a basketball program, but as an athletic department and as a university.”

For a program that was dropped by the University of Miami from 1971-85, men’s basketball has come a long way. The Hurricanes’ recent success is exactly what Larrañaga imagined when he took the head coaching job in 2011.

“We wanted to build a program that developed tradition,” he said. “We want to be one of the top basketball schools in the country, so right now we’re experiencing some of the success that we envisioned.”

Omier, the Arkansas State transfer who is getting his first taste of March Madness this season, talked about his team’s chemistry.

“It being a long season, we’ve been gelling together for a minute now, and I feel really confident where we’re at right now,” Omier said. “And not just on the court, but off the court.”

Regarding an ankle injury he suffered against Duke in the ACC Tournament, Omier said “It was God and [athletic trainer] Sam [Johnson]” who helped him play both games in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nicuarguan’s positivity is unmatched, even through the adversity he had to overcome.

“Life is good,” Omier said. “I just try to smile all the time, and that translates to my teammates … We are in a really good position, not everyone has this chance to have a DI scholarship, to be supported like this. There’s nothing to be sad about, so that’s why I’m always happy. I’m thankful.”

Freshman AJ Casey talked about his role on the team, which typically involves coming off the bench when Omier gets in foul trouble this season.

Casey also feels like he’s grown this year and is poised for continued success.

“I feel like there’s been a lot of improvement,” he said. “One of the big adjustments was getting stronger here, and I definitely feel like I have been. I feel like the adjustment has been pretty good here.”

The Sweet 16 begins for ‘Canes hoops on Friday at 2:30, when the women face Villanova. Later that day, the men take on Houston at 7:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.