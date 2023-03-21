Miami rowing records first place finishes against multiple opponents

Hurricanes rowing stayed busy during Miami’s spring break, bringing home a bucket of first-place finishes across a home race and regatta in Jacksonville, Fla.

At Miami’s first and only home race of the season, the ‘Canes took home a trio of first-place finishes before heading to Jacksonville just days later to take home another three golds.

On Monday, March 13, while much of the rest of Miami was spending its spring break at the beaches and clubs of South Beach, UM’s rowing team had already dominated the University of Rochester in a friendly scrimmage that was held on Miami’s home course of the Indian Creek.

Rochester traveled to Miami for some warmer-weather training during its own spring break, and Hurricanes head coach James Mulcahy set up a scrimmage between the schools.

The coaches also took the opportunity to recognize the team’s seniors at home, and head coach James Mulcahy told UM Athletics, “We’re so happy we were able to recognize our seniors this morning, as well. The seniors have such a strong presence and driving force on this team, so it meant a lot to be able to properly thank and celebrate them at our boathouse coming off a successful morning of racing.”

Miami’s novice eight took home the win for their first race of the season, finishing the 2000m race in 3:50.3, over Rochester’s novice eight that finished in 3:55.1.

Miami’s 3v8 raced up in terms of division, falling to Rochester’s 2v8.

Miami’s top two boats (1v8 and 2v8) both crossed the finish line before Rochester’s 1v8 for the final race of the scrimmage, leaving them feeling confident and warm before heading to Jacksonville just days later to face off against Central Florida (UCF), Connecticut and Jacksonville University.

Miami’s 1v8 kicked off the day of racing at the UCF Rowing Complex on Lake Pickett, crossing the finish line first with a time of 6:52.7 for the 2000m.

Also taking home gold medals were Miami’s 2v8 (7:04.5) and 3v8 (8:48.0).

Miami’s 3v8 featured some of the team’s novices. Most college rowing programs across the country have a novice program, which takes on athletes with little to no rowing experience and sets them into an intensive semester-long try-out program before a selection officially makes the varsity team for the chance to race in the spring season.

Mulcahy referred to their race as the most exciting one of the day.

The lead changed several times throughout the race, and all four of the boats finished within seconds of each other.

Miami’s 1v4 was the only boat to take home a second-place finish, falling to UCF by just two seconds.

“The 1V four lost an incredibly close and well fought race but have nothing to hang their heads over—they will use this as motivation and are going to be back stronger than ever,” Mulcahy said.

The Hurricanes will head next to one of the most exciting regattas of the season: the Sunshine State Invite, which begins on March 31 in Sarasota, Fla.