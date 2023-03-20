End Women’s HERstory Month strong with these events

In honor of Women’s History Month, we look to support other women, attend women-led events, and connect with other women to help bring us together as a community.

As March comes to an end, here are events happening in Miami to help you end the month strong and celebrate all things womanhood.

Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium

The UM community is invited to empower and celebrate Women’s HERstory Month at the Patricia A. Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium (WWLS). This year’s theme is “Era of Empowerment” and will allow participants to engage with community leaders and symposium attendees on ways to build toward a future of excellence.

The keynote speaker will be Latesha Byrd, CEO of Perfeqta and a Talent Development Advisor. Attendees will get to network with community members, attend workshops and become empowered to find their purpose in a new era of women leaders.

Symposium co-chair and senior computer engineering major Esther Alexandre shared what empowered her to become involved with the symposium this year.

“I was empowered by the committee itself because we are a committee of twelve people coming together [and] thinking of new ways we can celebrate our 10th year anniversary,” Alexandre, a computer engineering major, said. “That’s what [it’s like] being around same-minded women that are eager to share and empower other students on campus.”

Fellow co-chair and senior accounting major Demi Trimm also weighed in.

“Seeing all the female leaders in their roles, whether it’s in an organization, within student life, their jobs…is what empowers me and why I wanted to go on the committee this year,” Trimm said. “It’s important that we provide resources and pathways for our student leaders.”

The symposium will be hosted on Friday, March 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shalala Student Center Grand Ballroom.

Miami-Dade Library Women’s History Month

The Miami-Dade Library is filled with books and engaging, year-round events. This month, there will be a variety of events that highlight women.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” by showcasing women who have contributed to culture, science and art throughout history.

Some events include free film screenings of “Little Women,” “Queen of Katwe” and Amelia.” The library will also host an online event titled “A Stone of Hope Poetry Workshop Series” and a Leading Ladies presentation by the Miami-Dade County Small Business Development Division, which will consist of women leaders sharing their life and career experiences along with ways to make a difference in our communities.

For the full schedule of events, check out their website.

Visit the Women’s Park

Did you know that Miami has a park dedicated to women? Known as the first of its kind, the Women’s Park amplifies the powerful women who have positively contributed to Miami-Dade County.

The park is a history museum with art installations and a gallery of women’s rights activists. It has two playgrounds and walking paths. You can also host a picnic and attend workshops and educational classes.

One of the notable exhibits at the park is the “Roxcy O’Neal Bolton Exhibit” introducing parkgoers to the womens’ rights movement, Bolton’s activism for the Equal Rights Amendment, treatment of rape victims and more.

If you are looking for a relaxing, yet educational weekend activity, this park is a must.

Women Loving Women Party

Join the University of Miami’s LGBTQ Student center at the first ever Women Loving Women Party on the Moss Terrance Shalala. Attendees will have fun by socializing, playing games, meeting new people, eating delicious food and winning prizes!

This space is created for all women and non-binary folks to celebrate HERstory Month together. The event will take place on Thursday, March 23 from 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Embed from Getty Images

W Women Empowerment Month

Enjoy the stunning views at the W Hotel each Wednesday for the rest of March. You can meet inspirational women in their fields, attend presentations, enjoy happy hours and take advantage of networking opportunities.

One of the events includes a Creative Wellness class on March 22 with Barry’s Instructor, Lululemon Ambassador and Creative Wellness Director, Nikki Ogaard where you can learn more about skincare, haircare, workouts and daily regiments.

Another event includes a workshop with business life coach Carola Armitano, who will present “5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Finances” on March 29. All events are from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., so you can come after class to enjoy these conversations.

Grab your friends and attend any or all of the events to celebrate the rest of Women’s HERstory Month!