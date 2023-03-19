Gallery: Miami versus Drake pre-game

By
Alexandra Carnochan
-
A fan holds up a sign to cheer on Miami prior to the 'Canes game against Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan

The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball Team took down the 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Here are some of the best photos leading up to the Round of 64 matchup, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.

Teammates lift sophomore guard Bensley Joseph for a pregame dunk in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023.
Teammates lift sophomore guard Bensley Joseph for a pregame dunk in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes and 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs warm up before their Round of 64 matchup in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023.
The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes and 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs warm up before their Round of 64 matchup in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong warms up before Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023.
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong warms up before Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior Jordan Miller dunks the ball during warm-ups prior to Miami's matchup against Drake University in the first round of the NCAA Tournamnet on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena.
Fifth-year senior Jordan Miller dunks the ball during warm-ups prior to Miami's matchup against Drake University in the first round of the NCAA Tournamnet on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes and 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs warm up before their Round of 64 matchup in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023.
The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes and 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs warm up before their Round of 64 matchup in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore gaurd Bensley Joseph smiles at teammates while warming up for Miami's NCAA Tournamnet game against Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena.
Sophomore gaurd Bensley Joseph smiles at teammates while warming up for Miami's NCAA Tournamnet game against Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Miami players wear new Ultraboosts gifted by Adidas for the post-season prior to Miami's opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena.
Miami players wear new Ultraboosts gifted by Adidas for the post-season prior to Miami's opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan