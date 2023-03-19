Gallery: Miami versus Drake pre-game

The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball Team took down the 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Here are some of the best photos leading up to the Round of 64 matchup, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
