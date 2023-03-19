Gallery: ‘Canes survive to dance another day

Third-year sophomore guard Norchad Omier dribbles out as time expires during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Miami won 63-56. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball Team survived its Round of 64 matchup with the 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs, winning 63-56 in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Here are some photos from the action, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Team.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller looks for an open teammate during the first half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong attempts to drive past a defender during the first half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller questions a call during Miami's game against Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
A Drake University fan cheers on during the first half of Miami's win on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar winds back to dunk the ball during the first round of the NCAA tournament against Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong defends Bulldogs graduate student guard D.J. Wilkins during the first half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier tosses the ball for a layup during the first round of the NCAA Tournament versus Drake University on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph and third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier attempt to force a turnover during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar is fouled during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Jim Larrañaga reacts during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Harlond Beverly watches on nervously during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
‘Canes Basketball Players huddle during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior guard/forward Sardaar Calhoun celebrates during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Harlond Beverly and third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier wait to check in to the game during the second half of Miami’s Round of 64 matchup against Drake University in MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong looks on from the bench during Miami's first round game against Duke Universit on Friday, March 17 at the MVP Arena. Photo credit: Alexandra Carnochan
Members of the Frost Band of the Hour celebrate Miami’s late-game comeback in their Round of 64 matchup with Drake University in the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier smiles while answering a question during Miami’s press conference after their 63-56 win over Drake University in the MVP Arena in Albany, NY on March 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon