UM News Briefs: social innovation, 1,000 foot bounce house and sargassum

Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs.



THIS WEEK AT THE U

Social Innovation Grant deadline extended

The Butler Center for Service and leadership has extended the deadline for students to apply for the Social Innovation Grant to Sunday, March 19, at 5 p.m. The Social Innovation Grant hopes to help students in need of funding to carry out solutions to a problem spotted in their local community.

Recipients of the award will receive guidance and $500 of seed funding for their social endeavors. Apply for the Social Innovation Grant here.

Commuter Week 2023

This upcoming week the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement (OCSI) and the Association of Commuter Students (ACS) will be celebrating commuters and off-campus students with events every day of the week.

From a collaboration with the Rat for a themed Trivia Tuesday to watching ‘Canes baseball vs FAU on Wednesday, ACS and OCSI have put together a full calendar inviting all commuters to participate. Check engage for more information.

U KNOW MIAMI

The Monster to make US debut in Miami

This year South beach is hosting a fantastical playground for adults. The iconic Lummus Beach will welcome The Monster, a 1,000-foot-long bounce house accompanied by DJ’s and drag queens. The inflatable course offers over 40 obstacle courses plus a 59-foot mega-slide. Alcoholic beverages will be included.

Born in London in 2017, The Monster became known as the world’s largest bouncy house geared toward adults, although there are family-friendly sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Miami will mark The Monster’s U.S. debut featuring street food vendors, retro games and a non-stop party atmosphere for all to enjoy. For more information, click here.

IN CASE U MISSED IT

Massive amounts of seaweed headed to Florida’s beaches

Throughout the year, brown seaweed floats, usually harmlessly, across the Atlantic Ocean. Spanning thousands of miles, it can be seen from outer space. Scientists say that in the coming months the sargassum, a buoyant, mass type of seaweed, is expected to come ashore in Florida and other beaches along the Gulf of Mexico.

Unlike before, scientists say the mass of seaweed will begin to rot and emit toxic fumes over the region’s beaches over the upcoming summer months.

The seaweed that has begun to build on the shores of Key West, Fla., could also cause pollution and harm human health as it decays.