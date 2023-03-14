2023 quarterbacks preview: Miami’s QB room is stacked

Miami will have one of the strongest quarterback rooms going into the 2023 season thanks to the return of starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, rising sophomore Jacurri Brown and freshman Emory Williams.

Williams, who weighs 205 pounds and stands at 6-foot-5, is the Hurricanes’ only recruit at the position in the 2023 cycle.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams, a three-star prospect, is Florida’s No. 99 ranked player overall and the nation’s 33rd best quarterback.

Williams racked up some outstanding numbers while still in high school. In his senior year, he completed 162 of 258 attempts (62.7%) for 2,102 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 302 yards on the ground and two scores despite being a classic drop-back pocket quarterback.

Williams threw for another 2,168 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions as a junior. He ran for four touchdowns as well.

Meanwhile, Brown has an opportunity to shine this year and provide great security as a backup to Van Dyke. He started the Clemson game last season when Van Dyke was injured. No one expected much from the freshman, who had only a few weeks to prepare and learn the ‘Canes’ offense.

In that matchup, Brown completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. On top of his lofty passing numbers, Brown’s rushing stats against the Tigers were as follows: 19 carries and 87 yards with a long of 24 yards.

Despite many obstacles, Brown’s effort and determination were evident despite the loss to Clemson. He’s always been a competitor and helps spread that mentality throughout the team.

Brown has earned the respect of his teammates because of his ability to remain calm under pressure in the most trying of circumstances.

“I’m excited to see Brown grow and develop, and Williams, he impresses me…he’s a well rounded kid,” Van Dyke said about his early impressions of the two young quarterbacks.

Finally, Van Dyke did not have the season he had hoped for last year, throwing for just 1,844 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2021, he threw for 2,931 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in a breakout campaign.

“Nobody’s career is going to be linear, ” Van Dyke said. ” There’s always ups and downs and I think I’m just gonna grow from this, not only in football, but also off the field.”

Van Dyke is not solely to blame for his setback. He was playing behind a battered offensive line, picking up a new playbook and passing to inconsistent wide receivers. He also missed three full games and the majority of two others due to a shoulder injury.

However, with Van Dyke fully recovered from his shoulder injury, a new offensive coordinator and new faces at wide receiver, things are looking up for the 2023 season.

“I think guys are just tired of losing and being average,” Van Dyke said. “We want to win games. We use that as motivation. This year’s gonna be different.”

Whether or not this is Van Dyke’s last year in green and orange, Miami’s quarterback room appears to be in good hands for the future.