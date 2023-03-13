Miami women’s tennis upsets NC State, dominates Wake Forest

Back-to-back victories were the highlight of the weekend for the 18th-ranked Miami women’s tennis team. In a bit of a surprise, the ‘Canes were able to dispatch fifth-ranked North Carolina State (NC State) last Friday, March 10, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Miami was dominant and built off the momentum from Friday’s victory to sweep Wake Forest 7-0.

“Honestly, not the best tennis—which is amazing—but, I think, some of the best composure. We’re getting some of the fight under control. We’re getting that more consistently,” Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “We’re getting the work ethic and the toughness more consistently. And now we add the mindfulness and we add the composure and the maturity, we’re going to start seeing different things.”

On Friday, Miami started its strong singles play led by No. 14 redshirt sophomore Alexa Noel. She was the first of four UM winners in singles play, and they went on to win the match against NC State despite dropping all three doubles matchups.

“To be able to do that and pull that off, given the circumstances, [is amazing]. We were down big—a set and 3-0 on three, a freshman at five,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “I think it says a lot about the character of the team right now. That’s a positive.”

With that win, the momentum carried over to Sunday for the ‘Canes.

Wake Forest came to Coral Gables and was swiftly crushed. The Hurricanes earned the doubles point and took a 2-0 lead via walkover. Then, Miami dropped just seven games across five singles matches in an outstanding showing from beginning to end.

With the win, Miami improved to 23-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons, including 13-1 at home and 19-0 under coach Yaroshuk-Tews. Miami has now won four consecutive matches over the last week and a half, with three of the victories coming over top-25 opponents.

Catch Miami next Sunday, March 19, in College Station, Texas to play the Texas A&M Aggies.